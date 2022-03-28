Editions

9 Charming Afternoon Tea Spots In Toronto Where You Can Unleash Your Inner Royalty

It's tea time! 🫖

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
The After Queen Tea Shop in Thornhill, Ontario. Right: Ladurée in Yorkdale Mall, Toronto, Ontario.

@ral.onyes | Instagram, @conni3lan | Instagram

You can live like you're in England at these quaint afternoon tea spots in Toronto, which offer fluffy scones, sweet treats, and charming decor.

From pastel dessert shops to Victorian-inspired rooms, you can get a taste of the finer things at these venues. Another beautiful tea experience to check out is The Boathouse in Guelph, where you can sip by a river.

Windsor Arms Hotel

Price: $55 + per person

Address: 18 St. Thomas St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip in opulent tea rooms at the Windsor Arms Hotel, and it's the perfect spot to live like royalty. The high tea service, which is offered daily, has cocktails, sandwiches, and assorted petit fours.

Website

After Queen Tea Shop

Price: $33 + per person

Address: 7355 Bayview Ave., Thornhill, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located just outside the city in Thornill, this quaint tea shop will whisk you away to the Victorian era. Offering afternoon tea and high tea daily, it's a whimsical place to indulge in scones and more, and reservations are required in advance.

Website

Ladurée

Price: $50 per person

Address: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a mini trip to Paris at Laduée's dreamy, pastel shop. You can enjoy a tiered tray of macarons, finger sandwiches, and madelienes.

Website

EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace

Price: $60 per person

Address: 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new service offers traditional, British-inspired afternoon tea, and you can indulge like you're in London. The treats include cucumber and mint sandwiches as well as scones with rose petal jam.

Website

Old Mill Toronto

Price: $44 per person

Address: 21 Old Mill Rd., Etobicoke, ON

Why You Need To Go: Complete with sweet and savory scones, sides of bubbles, and elegant desserts, this historic venue is a dreamy spot to enjoy afternoon tea.

Website

Omni King Edward Hotel

Price: $68 per person

Address: 37 King St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This weekend experience lets you bite into maple scones, indulge in a variety of pastries, and sip from a selection of 24 luxury teas.

Website

The St. Regis Hotel

Price: $77 per person

Address: 325 Bay St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Served in the Astor Lounge, this afternoon tea experience is complete with Raspberry, Honey & Lavender Tarts, Coronation Chicken, and a selection of fine teas.

Website

Joni

Price: Starting at $128 for two people

Address: 4 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new multi-course afternoon tea is served in Park Hyatt's upscale restaurant, and includes a tasting menu with sweet and savoury indulgences.

Website

Moscow Tea Room

Price: $85 per person

Address: 161 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This recently-opened venue lets you sip afternoon tea in a swanky, upscale dining area. Some of the mouth-watering treats include Nutella tiramisu, lobster sandwiches, and lemon tarts.

Website

