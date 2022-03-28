9 Charming Afternoon Tea Spots In Toronto Where You Can Unleash Your Inner Royalty
It's tea time! 🫖
You can live like you're in England at these quaint afternoon tea spots in Toronto, which offer fluffy scones, sweet treats, and charming decor.
From pastel dessert shops to Victorian-inspired rooms, you can get a taste of the finer things at these venues. Another beautiful tea experience to check out is The Boathouse in Guelph, where you can sip by a river.
Windsor Arms Hotel
Price: $55 + per person
Address: 18 St. Thomas St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip in opulent tea rooms at the Windsor Arms Hotel, and it's the perfect spot to live like royalty. The high tea service, which is offered daily, has cocktails, sandwiches, and assorted petit fours.
After Queen Tea Shop
Price: $33 + per person
Address: 7355 Bayview Ave., Thornhill, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside the city in Thornill, this quaint tea shop will whisk you away to the Victorian era. Offering afternoon tea and high tea daily, it's a whimsical place to indulge in scones and more, and reservations are required in advance.
Ladurée
Price: $50 per person
Address: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a mini trip to Paris at Laduée's dreamy, pastel shop. You can enjoy a tiered tray of macarons, finger sandwiches, and madelienes.
EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace
Price: $60 per person
Address: 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new service offers traditional, British-inspired afternoon tea, and you can indulge like you're in London. The treats include cucumber and mint sandwiches as well as scones with rose petal jam.
Old Mill Toronto
Price: $44 per person
Address: 21 Old Mill Rd., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: Complete with sweet and savory scones, sides of bubbles, and elegant desserts, this historic venue is a dreamy spot to enjoy afternoon tea.
Omni King Edward Hotel
Price: $68 per person
Address: 37 King St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This weekend experience lets you bite into maple scones, indulge in a variety of pastries, and sip from a selection of 24 luxury teas.
The St. Regis Hotel
Price: $77 per person
Address: 325 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Served in the Astor Lounge, this afternoon tea experience is complete with Raspberry, Honey & Lavender Tarts, Coronation Chicken, and a selection of fine teas.
Joni
Price: Starting at $128 for two people
Address: 4 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new multi-course afternoon tea is served in Park Hyatt's upscale restaurant, and includes a tasting menu with sweet and savoury indulgences.
Moscow Tea Room
Price: $85 per person
Address: 161 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This recently-opened venue lets you sip afternoon tea in a swanky, upscale dining area. Some of the mouth-watering treats include Nutella tiramisu, lobster sandwiches, and lemon tarts.