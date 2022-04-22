NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Toronto's New Afternoon Tea Is Inspired By The '20s & You Can Get Boozy Drinks In Teapots

It's surrounded by cherry blossom trees.

Prohibition Afternoon Tea in Toronto, Ontario.

@yaatiilda | Instagram, Courtesy of St. Regis Toronto

Get ready for glitz and glamour, because a new afternoon tea experience has landed in Toronto, and it will whisk you away to the Roaring Twenties.

The St. Regis Hotel just launched a Prohibition Afternoon Tea in its Astor Lounge, and for a limited time, you can enjoy boozy drinks and treats inspired by another era.

Themed cocktails at the Astor Lounge.Courtesy of St. Regis Toronto

The tea is part of the Rhythm & Blooms Pop-Up that's running until July 31. The Instagrammable event features live jazz music, cocktails, and champagne-popping, and it's meant to celebrate the "return to in-person hobnobbing."

The Prohibition Afternoon Tea is offered on weekends, and you can choose between traditional hot tea or cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era in partnership with premium Whitley Neill Gin.

The boozy drinks are served in teapots, and you can order options like the Bee’s Knees with green tea honey syrup or the Queen's Tea with peach iced tea.

Themed cocktails at the Astor Lounge.Courtesy of St. Regis Toronto

Along with the drinks, you'll be served spring-themed fare such as citrus smoked salmon with orange cream cheese sandwiches and raspberry honey & lavender tarts. The experience is complete with cherry blossom trees for some added enchantment.

On Fridays and Saturdays, you can enjoy live jazz music, as well as gin-based cocktails inspired by cities around the world throughout the week.

The Prohibition Afternoon Tea can be added onto the traditional Afternoon Tea service for an extra $20 per teapot. Don't forget to make a reservation on OpenTable for the experience, as spots are limited.

Put on your best flapper dress or pinstripe suit and enjoy some boozy drinks like you're living in the Roaring Twenties.

Prohibition Afternoon Tea

Prohibition Afternoon Tea.

Courtesy of St. Regis Toronto

Price: $77 for afternoon tea, $20 per added teapot

When: Until July 31, 2022

Address: Astor Lounge, 325 Bay St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new afternoon tea will whisk you back to the prohibition era, and you can get cocktails in teapots.

