Toronto Is Getting A British-Inspired Afternoon Tea & You Can Sip Like You're In London

You can make it boozy, too!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Courtesy of EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace

Pinkies up! A new afternoon tea service is coming to Toronto, and it will make you feel like you're spending the day in London.

EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace, a gastropub inside the Ritz-Carlton, will be offering traditional afternoon tea starting March 2. The British-inspired menu boasts sweet and savoury offerings and can even be enjoyed with a glass of bubbly.

The venue, which is inspired by the "romance of travel," first opened in September 2021, and it features an indoor dining area as well as a lush heated terrace with CN Tower views.

Courtesy of EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace

The afternoon tea service will be offered in the dining room and green room from Wednesdays to Sundays. The traditional menu includes egg sandwiches and sunchoke piccalilli and cucumber and mint Sandwiches to start.

As for the sweet items, which are arguably the most important part of any meal, you can indulge in traditional and cranberry scones with rose petal jam, lemon cake with lemon curd, apple tatin, and caramelized hazelnut whiskey cake.

Courtesy of EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace

The tea selection includes herbal, black, green and white tea, with flavours like organic English breakfast and organic lychee. If you want to add some booziness to your experience, you can order a glass of sparkling wine for an extra cost.

The service is available year-round, so you can take a mini trip to London no matter what season it is. Put on your fanciest hat and have a jolly good time at this new British-inspired experience.

Traditional afternoon tea

Courtesy of EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace

Price: $60 per person

When: Starting March 2, 2022

Address: 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sip the day away like you're in England at this new afternoon tea experience.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

