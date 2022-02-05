Casa Loma Is Hosting A British-Inspired High Tea & You Can Sip In A Fairytale Castle
You can get cocktails to go along with it, too.
You can indulge in tea and desserts like a queen at this fancy Casa Loma event.
The castle is hosting a British-inspired High Tea service on Family Day weekend, and it's full of delicious treats.
The experience is taking place in Don Alfonso 1890 and BlueBlood Steakhouse, both of which boast majestic decor and fairytale vibes.
You can enjoy both sweet and savoury offerings, including Traditional Castle Scones, Cream Puff Swans, and Sticky Toffee Pudding.
There will also be boozy drinks like cocktails and martinis available from the bar for an extra cost.
Reservations are available online, so put on your finest attire and plan a trip to this regal event.
High Tea At The Castle
Price: $75 per person
When: February
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Let your inner royalty shine at this high tea event in a castle.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.