This Niagara Restaurant Has A Winter Village & You Can Sip Afternoon Tea In A Snow Globe

There are cozy cabins, too!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This Niagara Restaurant Has A Winter Village & You Can Sip Afternoon Tea In A Snow Globe
The Old Stone Inn

You'll feel like Queen Elsa herself at this regal afternoon tea experience in Niagara.

The Old Stone Inn Boutique Hotel has transformed its outdoor courtyard into a twinkly winter wonderland filled with snowy dining domes and cozy cabins.

You can now enjoy afternoon tea in both the domes and cabins from Fridays to Sundays, and it's a magical way to spend the day.

The feast consists of sandwiches, scones, tarts, chocolate eclairs, and more, and you can add on a cheese board and cocktails.

The experience must be booked in advance, and reservations can be made online. The domes and cabins are also available for "bLunch" and dinner, so there's no shortage of winter feasting opportunities.

Afternoon Tea

Price: $49 per person

When: Fridays to Sundays, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. until February 27

Address: 6080 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sip afternoon tea in a twinkly snow globe or cozy cabin at this spot.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

