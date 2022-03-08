Editions

Toronto’s New Afternoon Tea Has Multiple Courses & It’s Fit For Marie Antoinette

You can even get tea-infused cocktails. 🫖

It's time to put on your fanciest gloves and largest hat, because a new afternoon tea just launched in Toronto, and it's fit for a queen.

Joni, an upscale restaurant in Park Hyatt that recently opened in 2021, is now offering luxury afternoon tea in its vibrant dining room. The experience is available every Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and you'll want to bring your appetite.

This isn't your traditional afternoon tea; the venue has put a unique twist on the service by bringing out one course at a time so "guests can bond and share the unique tasting journey."

The experience includes a tasting menu filled with sweet and savoury treats alongside sommelier-selected teas from Sloane Tea. You can choose between just sweet, savoury, or a combination of both depending on what your preferences are.

The savoury menu includes maple candied trout, quiche, and a croque monsieur. If sugar-filled treats are more your style, you can indulge in scones, an avocado coffee tart, yogurt white chocolate cheesecake, rosewater marshmallows, and more from the sweet menu.

The extravagant dishes look like something Marie Antoinette would order, and you can live your best royal life while sipping tea here. You can even put a boozy spin on your experience by ordering one of the tea-infused cocktails or champagne.

Reservations for this luxurious new experience are available online, and if you're looking for a reason to treat yourself, this might be it!

Joni Afternoon Tea

Price: $128 + for two people

When: Weekends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 4 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Indulge in a multi-course afternoon tea at this new experience.

Website

