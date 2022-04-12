Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Dreamy Afternoon Tea In Toronto Lets You Sip Amidst Cherry Blossom Trees (PHOTOS)

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Cherry blossom season is almost here, but you can enjoy the blooms early at this magical experience in Toronto.

CLOCKWORK, a champagne and cocktail bar located inside the Fairmont Royal York, has undergone a spring makeover, and you can sip afternoon tea amidst towering cherry blossom trees. The trees are scattered throughout the bar area, and it's almost like stepping into an enchanting forest.

Cherry blossom trees in CLOCKWORK.Cherry blossom trees in CLOCKWORK.Kennedy Pollard | Courtesy of Fairmont Royal York

You can enjoy afternoon tea on weekends, and there's even an Easter afternoon tea on April 16 and 17 which features a surprise themed treat.

The menu includes warms scones with berry compote and whipped cream, savoury items like maple glazed ham and cheese fingers, and sweet selections like tropical tartlette and cheesecake. There are a range of teas to choose from, including an Ontario icewine flavoured option.

Afternoon tea at CLOCKWORK.Afternoon tea at CLOCKWORK.Courtesy of Fairmont Royal York

The tea is served on brand new Narumi Bone China with hand-painted 24K Gold Coin decoration, so you'll feel like royalty as you sip the afternoon away.

In addition to the cherry blossom trees, you'll find a giant Easter egg in the grand lobby that looks like something out of a fairytale. You'll definitely want to snap a photo beside this.

Easter egg in the grand lobby.Easter egg in the grand lobby.Kennedy Pollard | Courtesy of Fairmont Royal York

Even if you miss the Easter afternoon tea, the spring decor will be up until the middle or end of May, so there's still an opportunity to enjoy it at a different time.

Afternoon tea at CLOCKWORK.Afternoon tea at CLOCKWORK.Courtesy of Fairmont Royal York

There are several other places to enjoy afternoon tea in Toronto, including a new British-inspired offering and a multi-course service.

If you're looking for a cute spring outing in Toronto, this cherry blossom afternoon tea is worth checking out.

Afternoon Tea at CLOCKWORK

Cherry blossom trees in CLOCKWORK.

Kennedy Pollard | Courtesy of Fairmont Royal York

Price: $80 per person

When: Weekends

Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sip tea beneath a canopy of cherry blossoms for a dreamy spring experience.

Website

