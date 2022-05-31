This High Tea Party Near Toronto Lets You Sip By Fields Of Lavender & Wildflowers
You can pick a bouquet to take home.
Pinkies up! A whimsical high tea experience is happening near Toronto this summer, and you can sip in a floral wonderland. The Giving Place, a lavender and honey farm in Mount Albert, is hosting tea parties in the fields on select dates.
The farm, located about an hour from the city, is a stunning place to spend a warm day, and the high tea will have you feeling fancy.
The experience takes place by the flower fields, and you can enjoy a menu including a special selected tea blend, mini sandwiches, salads, and sweet treats. As you dine, you can breathe in the fresh smell of lavender and gaze around at the serene country setting.
Once you're finished, you can explore the farm and flower fields. The area features sunflowers, animals like pigs, bunnies, and ducks, and photo ops.
There will even be an opportunity to cut your own lavender bouquet to bring home with you. The farm also has a shop where you can purchase a range of beauty, wellness, and home products.
Reservations are available online, and the experience costs $80 per person.
The farm will also be hosting other events throughout the season, such as a lavender festival, picnic lunches, and yoga. There are several other lavender farms to check out around Toronto as well, including a new one that lets you sip wine in the fields. Or, you can road trip to this dreamy farm, which has a lavender labyrinth to explore.
Fields of High Tea
Price: $80 per person
When: Select dates
Address: 19618 E. Townline, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy high tea amongst lavender blooms at this scenic farm.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.