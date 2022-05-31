NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
high tea toronto

This High Tea Party Near Toronto Lets You Sip By Fields Of Lavender & Wildflowers

You can pick a bouquet to take home.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Table with salad and tiered tray. Right: Lavender field at The Giving Place.

Table with salad and tiered tray. Right: Lavender field at The Giving Place.

@the_giving_place | Instagram

Pinkies up! A whimsical high tea experience is happening near Toronto this summer, and you can sip in a floral wonderland. The Giving Place, a lavender and honey farm in Mount Albert, is hosting tea parties in the fields on select dates.

The farm, located about an hour from the city, is a stunning place to spend a warm day, and the high tea will have you feeling fancy.

The experience takes place by the flower fields, and you can enjoy a menu including a special selected tea blend, mini sandwiches, salads, and sweet treats. As you dine, you can breathe in the fresh smell of lavender and gaze around at the serene country setting.

Once you're finished, you can explore the farm and flower fields. The area features sunflowers, animals like pigs, bunnies, and ducks, and photo ops.

There will even be an opportunity to cut your own lavender bouquet to bring home with you. The farm also has a shop where you can purchase a range of beauty, wellness, and home products.

Reservations are available online, and the experience costs $80 per person.

The farm will also be hosting other events throughout the season, such as a lavender festival, picnic lunches, and yoga. There are several other lavender farms to check out around Toronto as well, including a new one that lets you sip wine in the fields. Or, you can road trip to this dreamy farm, which has a lavender labyrinth to explore.

Fields of High Tea

Price: $80 per person

When: Select dates

Address: 19618 E. Townline, Mount Albert, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy high tea amongst lavender blooms at this scenic farm.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...