This 2-Day Lavender Festival Near Toronto Has Wildflower Fields & A Labyrinth By The Water
You can sip high tea in the fields.
A sweet-smelling festival is happening near Toronto this summer, and you can spend the day getting lost in lavender fields. The Giving Place, a lavender and honey farm in Mount Albert, is hosting a two-day festival dedicated to this fragrant purple flower.
The Lavender Festival is running on July 9 and 10, and you can enjoy a range of activities. Visitors can expect to take part in yoga, meditation, tarot card reading, henna, drumming, and more. There will also be vendors on site to shop from.
Wildflowers at The Giving Place.Courtesy of The Giving Place
On top of the activities, the festival will offer tons of drool-worthy treats. You can bite into cookies, candy apples, and macaroons, as well as lavender-flavoured treats like lemon lavender bars, lavender cookies, and lavender scones.
This year, the farm has added a High Tea experience for two to the event. The High Tea costs $80 and must be booked in advance as tables are limited.
High Tea at The Giving Place.Courtesy of The Giving Place
The property itself is a stunning place to explore. You can visit a wildflower field that's bursting with colour, shop at the boutique, and unwind at a heart-shaped labyrinth overlooking a pond.
The farm is also home to around 30 rescue bunnies that enjoy roaming around the area. You can see these furry creatures from the "bunny sitting area," where you can also watch the goats, sheep, ducks, chickens and pigs.
There are several other gorgeous lavender farms to check out this summer, including a new one that just opened near Toronto. Tickets for the Lavender Festival are available online for $10 per person.
Lavender Festival
Labyrinth overlooking a pond.
Price: $10 admission
When: July 9 and 10, 2022
Address: 19618 E. Townline, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: This lavender festival has tons of activities and a picturesque farm to explore.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.