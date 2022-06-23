NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

lavender farm toronto

This 2-Day Lavender Festival Near Toronto Has Wildflower Fields & A Labyrinth By The Water

You can sip high tea in the fields.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Lavender field with plant-covered chair. Right: Hands holding lavender bouquets.

Lavender field with plant-covered chair. Right: Hands holding lavender bouquets.

Courtesy of The Giving Place

A sweet-smelling festival is happening near Toronto this summer, and you can spend the day getting lost in lavender fields. The Giving Place, a lavender and honey farm in Mount Albert, is hosting a two-day festival dedicated to this fragrant purple flower.

The Lavender Festival is running on July 9 and 10, and you can enjoy a range of activities. Visitors can expect to take part in yoga, meditation, tarot card reading, henna, drumming, and more. There will also be vendors on site to shop from.

Wildflowers at The Giving Place.Wildflowers at The Giving Place.Courtesy of The Giving Place

On top of the activities, the festival will offer tons of drool-worthy treats. You can bite into cookies, candy apples, and macaroons, as well as lavender-flavoured treats like lemon lavender bars, lavender cookies, and lavender scones.

This year, the farm has added a High Tea experience for two to the event. The High Tea costs $80 and must be booked in advance as tables are limited.

High Tea at The Giving Place.High Tea at The Giving Place.Courtesy of The Giving Place

The property itself is a stunning place to explore. You can visit a wildflower field that's bursting with colour, shop at the boutique, and unwind at a heart-shaped labyrinth overlooking a pond.

The farm is also home to around 30 rescue bunnies that enjoy roaming around the area. You can see these furry creatures from the "bunny sitting area," where you can also watch the goats, sheep, ducks, chickens and pigs.

There are several other gorgeous lavender farms to check out this summer, including a new one that just opened near Toronto. Tickets for the Lavender Festival are available online for $10 per person.

Lavender Festival

Labyrinth overlooking a pond.

Courtesy of The Giving Place

Price: $10 admission

When: July 9 and 10, 2022

Address: 19618 E. Townline, Mount Albert, ON

Why You Need To Go: This lavender festival has tons of activities and a picturesque farm to explore.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...