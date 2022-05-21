This Ontario Lavender Farm Has A 'Reflection Labyrinth' That's Like A Floral Dreamland
There's over 10,000 plants!
You can take a dreamy stroll through purple fields this summer that might have you believe in fairytales. If getting lost in the sweet scent of lavender sounds like an ideal afternoon, then you could plan a trip to this Ontario lavender farm.
Laveanne not only has a picturesque lavender field for you to stop and smell the flowers, but it also has a "reflection labyrinth" where you can take a relaxing stroll. If you're wondering why the farm calls it that, it's because both sides of this flowery maze are exactly the same and anyone who walks through the labyrinth can make it to the middle no matter which direction they take.
Unlike a maze, Laveanne told Narcity that the design is not meant to test you, but is meant to be an easy walk that brings you into a meditative state. So, if you're looking for something to do that will ease your mind, you might want to check this spot out.
You'll discover over 10,000 lavender plants at this magical floral experience, which is east of Toronto if you are looking for a quick trip away from the city. When you get there, you'll spot two fields: one of the straight rows, and a neo-medieval labyrinth.
All throughout July, you will find different varieties of lavender blooming, so there are always pops of colour during their season.
According to the farm, the actual blooming dates depend on the weather, but the first week of the month will start with some dark purple buds of English lavender, which they say should open to full bloom within the second week.
Around the third week mark, these purple blooms begin to fade and the Lavadin plant, sometimes called French lavender, will start to bloom and will have fully blossomed by the end of July.
If you're looking to take some floral goodies home with you, there is a lavender gift shop that's open daily where you can find things like dried bouquets to bath and body products.
The purple fields are surrounded by forests and rolling hills, which can give it the feel of a secret relaxation spot. You can also keep your eyes peeled for a cute little fairy village (as if the farm couldn't be any more magical).
Laveanne Lavender
Price: $11.30 per person
When: Month of July, as of July 1, 2022
Address: 8667 Gilmour Rd., Campbellcroft, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you want that perfect Instagram shot, or you need something to relax you, you'll find a peaceful field of blooms that can check off all of those boxes this summer.
