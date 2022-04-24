This Ontario Vineyard Has A Lavender Field Where You Can Sip Wine & Eat Floral Treats
The Lavender Fest is back in June!🥂💜
There is a picturesque vineyard you've probably never heard of, nestled in a hidden wine country of Ontario. North 42 Degrees Estate Winery boasts 17 acres of grapevines, a blossoming lavender field and a bistro menu to enjoy lunch or dinner.
You can reserve a spot here for a mouthwatering meal or pop by for a wine tasting and grab some lavender treats. They are hosting their Lavender Festival again for the first time in three years, from June 24 to 26.
The Lavender Festival is an outdoor summer event when the flowers are blooming bright purple. There will be an open-air market with a number of artisan vendors, live music performances, catered food as well as bistro eats and of course drinks. You can try estate vintages or local craft beer.
Sure you can try new wines at the tasting bar or have lunch inside, but upstairs on the wrap-around patio is where it's at. Head to the back for a view over the vineyard, or around the front of the winery to get a peek at the lavender blooming.
Everything on the menu is made from scratch, even the bread, and there will be new additions this season both for lunch and dinner. Charcuterie boards, gnocchi and scallops are just a few of the delicious options that have been on their menu. They also have lavender shortbread cookies and blueberry lavender cheesecake, and will release a lavender lime beer collaboration later this year. Stop to browse lavender goods like soaps in the shop on your way out.
North 42 Degrees Estate Winery & Serenity Lavender Farm
Price: Free to visit
When: Lavender Fest June 24 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., June 25 & 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: 130 Essex County Rd. 50, Harrow, ON
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate all things lavender during their June festival, or stop by to enjoy lavender treats and wine flights overlooking the vineyard.