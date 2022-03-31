This Airbnb In Ontario Has A Lavender Farm Where You Can Sip Wine & Bask In Purple Flowers
You can watch the lavender farm bloom this summer!
There are a bunch of Airbnbs in Ontario you could hit up this summer, and there's one where you could even catch the lavender flowers bloom in June.
This Airbnb located in Saint Anns is just a 40-minute drive from Niagara-on-the-Lake and sits on a farm where visitors can roam vegetable and lavender fields during their stay.
Called The Carriage House, it's an apartment that's located on Beamsville Bench and features a deck and private entry.
Airbnb in Saint Anns. Emily | Airbnb
If you're looking to watch the sun go down, there's an upper patio that overlooks the farm and the fields.
Inside the apartment at saint Anns. Emily | Airbnb
Inside is an open-concept layout with one king bed that can fit two adults and has one bathroom. Though if you have a small kid, they have a high chair, a cot, and a pack'n play on hand for you to use.
Inside the apartment at Saint Anns. Emily | Airbnb
You can also have a cozy night in, as its kitchenette has a magic bullet, a toaster oven, a coffee maker, and a stove-top if you don't want to eat out.
For those who want to have an evening cookout, this Airbnb also comes with a barbeque on the private deck as well. And there are also lounge chairs and a TV if you're in the mood for a movie.
Inside the apartment at Saint Anns. Emily | Airbnb
On your first morning, they'll bless you with some sourdough bread, bacon and eggs from local suppliers, as well as a bottle of wine for you to enjoy picnic-style in their fields of vegetables and flowers at Mingle Hill Farms.
Airbnb at Saint Anns. Emily | Airbnb
No blankets? No problem, because on top of the wine they've got some blankets and pillows for you to sit back and enjoy the atmosphere. Growing in their fields are also herbs and other flowers like sage, oregano, roman chamomile, western yarrow, and more.
Airbnb at Saint Anns. Emily | Airbnb
Visitors are welcome to roam their 4-acre lawns as well as private gardens, 7-acre plant farm, and wooden pavilions during their stay.
The hosts do work and live on-site where the farm is located and they noted in their listing that they have two friendly dogs that are in the area. There is also internet in the apartment as well as access to Amazon Prime and Netflix.
If you want to catch the lavender flowers bloom this summer, you'll have to try to book between June 15 and the last weekend of August.
The Carriage House
Price: $300 per night
Location: 2625 Mountain Rd., Saint Anns, ON
Why You Should Go: Have a summer getaway to some lavender fields just west of Niagara Falls, where you and a friend can get some fresh air on a plant farm.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
