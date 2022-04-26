This Ontario Airbnb Is A Modern Farmhouse Loft Over A Winery & Is What Romance Is Made Of
It has a clawfoot tub & private patio. 🛁🍾
There is a new winery in a hidden wine region of Ontario, and you can spend a romantic night there. Vin Winery is the newest winery in the Windsor-Essex area, and they've created a dreamy loft Airbnb stay overlooking the vineyard.
You can wear matching robes with your love after a deep soak in the clawfoot tub, and sip wine on the private outdoor patio space. The farmhouse loft also makes a perfect bridal suite and place to stay with your new spouse once you tie the knot, as the winery also hosts outdoor weddings.
Clawfoot soaker tub and king sized bed in Ontario Airbnb at a winery.Nolan | Airbnb
As this is their first full season open, you can be one of the earliest guests to stay in this romantic Airbnb rental. The building was once an old cottage and spa, surrounded by acres of property and has been completely renovated and redone for a fun modern vibe throughout.
Private outdoor patio with furniture at Ontario farmhouse loft Airbnb. Nolan | Airbnb
The loft rental has a bright, clean look with rustic yet modern accents of black and white. In addition to the soaker tub, there is a rain shower, a king-sized bed, and a private outdoor patio space with furniture. The coffee bar has a sleek look all its own, complete with a Nespresso maker and kitchenette appliances.
Dining area and kitchenette section of modern farmhouse loft rental.Nolan | Airbnb
While it is an open-concept space, there are multiple areas to hang out and relax. There is a full dining table where you can enjoy a meal or drink, and between the bed and outdoor patio door is an indoor sofa couch. A partial wall behind the king bed separates the space for some privacy.
Wine tasting bar at Vin Winery downstairs from Airbnb rental. @vinwinery | Instagram
You'll be mere steps away from the wine tasting bar, you just need to walk downstairs. Make sure you make time to spend time here sipping wine amongst the funky neon signs and mural wall indoors, or outdoor patio immersed in nature. There is also a pond you can walk to, surrounded by 30 acres of property that feature walking trails.
Sofa couch and outdoor patio access from Ontario winery Airbnb stay.Nolan | Airbnb
This rental suite is offered up first to brides and grooms hosting their special day at the winery and is available to the public when not in use for weddings. If you end up getting married there, there is also a cottage nearby to rent where the wedding party can stay.
Modern Farmhouse Bridal Suite Loft Above Winery
Open concept Airbnb space with king sized bed, soaker tub and private outdoor patio.
$283/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Vin Winery, Essex, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can plan a dream wedding in the woods with your bridal suite on-site, or book a romantic stay on top of a wine tasting bar immersed in nature.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.