This Log Cabin Airbnb Near Toronto Is Hidden In A Peach Orchard & Comes With Water Views
Ontario has some stunning getaway spots, and this dreamy Airbnb is one of them. Located just outside of Toronto in Lincoln, the little log cabin is surrounded by fruit trees and stunning views of a river.
The cabin, which has been newly renovated, sleeps three people and has one bedroom and one bathroom. You'll step into a surprisingly modern interior complete with high ceilings, large windows with a view, and stylish light fixtures.
Log cabin Airbnb.Fabiola | Airbnb
The kitchen includes a stovetop, microwave, Keurig coffee maker, mini fridge, and more. There's even an outdoor BBQ. The bathroom has a rainfall shower that will make you feel like you're spending a day at the spa.
In the mornings, you can relax on the porch with coffee while gazing over 16 Mile Creek, and in the evenings, you can roast s'mores by a campfire.
Interior of the cabin.Fabiola | Airbnb
Outside, you'll find a long staircase leading to the water, as well as a variety of fruit trees that bloom in the spring. The orchard is open for guests to explore, so you can stroll through the blossoms. Fruit-like cherries and peaches adorn the surrounding trees.
Cherry trees in the orchard. Fabiola | Airbnb
There are eight wineries all within a seven-minute drive from the cabin, so you can take some boozy day trips during your stay. You can also travel to Niagara Falls, Jordan Village, or more attractions in the region.
Views from the porch. Fabiola | Airbnb
Bookings typically open twelve months in advance, so keep an eye out if you're planning a future trip! There are still some spots left for the 2022 season.
Airbnb overlooking 16 Mile Creek.Fabiola | Airbnb
The hosts also have another Airbnb on the same property which looks like a gorgeous getaway spot.
The orchard in blossom.
$180/night
Neighbourhood: Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wake up amidst fruit trees at this Airbnb in an orchard.
