These Are Ontario's 9 Most Popular Airbnbs By The Water & You Can Almost Hear The Waves
The perfect spots for a summer vacay. 🏖️
Ontario has some gorgeous places to rent, and when it comes to summer getaways by the water, these Airbnbs are some of the most wanted in the province.
Airbnb revealed its most wish-listed beach town and lakefront homes in Ontario to Narcity, and they'll make you want to put your swimsuit on. From a stunning "treehouse" cottage to a floating dome, these are the spots people are loving.
The Upper Deck
Interior of The Upper Deck.
$225/night
Neighbourhood: Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located steps from a sandy beach and a short drive from Collingwood and Blue Mountain, this one-bedroom studio is a cozy escape from the city. You can warm up in the hot tub, have a bonfire, or stroll to the nearby beach for some summer fun.
Renovated apartment near Sandbanks
Modern Airbnb in Picton.
$299/night
Neighbourhood: Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic apartment has been completely transformed into a modern oasis and even comes with a free pass to Sandbanks Provincial Park. Thanks to its central location, you'll be close shops and restaurants.
The Inner Beach House
The Great Room with views of Lake Ontario.
$600/night
Neighbourhood: Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to leave the city for a beautiful vacation on the water. This stunning beach house in Toronto boasts views of Lake Ontario and has a massive outdoor patio where you can take in the scenery.
Due North Lake House
Views of the water from the cabin.
$229/night
Neighbourhood: Miller Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Perched on the edge of a sand and limestone beach, this dreamy cabin is the perfect summer escape. A picturesque boardwalk trail leads from the abode right to the water.
The Water's Edge
Waterfront cottage.
$950/night
Neighbourhood: Utterson, ON
Why You Need To Go: Offering a "once in a lifetime cottage experience", it's easy to see why this breathtaking "treehouse" Airbnb is one of the most wish-listed stays by the water. Located in a private forest, it comes with an A-frame room and unique hammock net with water views.
Cozy Riverfront Cottage Retreat
Yard overlooking the Nottawasaga River.
$303/night
Neighbourhood: Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sleeping six, this riverside getaway has a cozy interior and private yard where you can take in the views and have bonfires.
Tiny House Big View
Tiny house on Lake Ontario.
$199/night
Neighbourhood: Brighton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This tiny house is surrounded by orchards and wineries and is steps from Lake Ontario. It's a romantic place to take your favourite person for a summer vacation.
Charming Riverside Cottage
Gazebo overlooking the water.
$737/night
Neighbourhood: Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Housing eight guests, this four-season cottage is just a walk away from stunning beaches. You can sip your morning coffee on the gazebo as you gaze over the water.
Floating Geodesic Dome
Floating dome Airbnb.
$260/night
Neighbourhood: Essex, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a unique stay, this dome is definitely worth checking out. The floating abode is steps from wineries and beaches, and can be enjoyed during any season.
