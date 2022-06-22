Airbnb Is Offering To Build Canadians' Wildest Dream Properties For Free & You Can Apply
They're looking for "one-of-a-kind, offbeat" ideas!
If you've ever dreamed of owning an off-the-wall home, you might just get that opportunity.
On Wednesday, June 22, Airbnb announced their OMG! Fund of approximately $12.5 million which will be used to finance 100 of the "most unique property ideas" and Canadians are welcome to apply.
The opportunity will give 100 people a chance to turn their zaniest property ideas into listings that fall under the Airbnb OMG! Category, which are "one-of-a-kind, offbeat homes."
A giant potato Airbnb.Courtesy of Airbnb.
"From a boot to a UFO house to a giant potato, the OMG! Fund will unleash the creativity of designers, architects and DIYers from around the globe to create the world's most remarkable spaces with the opportunity to host them on Airbnb," said the company.
They also note that the fund is meant to empower anyone who wants to create something extraordinary and have it be shared with visitors from around the globe.
To apply, all you have to do is describe your idea for a property. Then, if you're selected, you'll be asked to share more details about your grand design.
Keep in mind that originality is important.
"A winning design will be more than just different," says the contest. "It should be surprising, one-of-a-kind, and inspire people to reimagine what a home can be."
They're also looking for something that can feasibly be constructed by August 2023, something that also offers a memorable interior experience and something that utilizes sustainable material.
If you win, you'll be awarded $100K USD to put towards your unique property.
The contest runs until July 22, 2022, so get thinking about your application ideas!