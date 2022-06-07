This Beach House Airbnb In Ontario Lets You Wake Up Under A Glowing Canopy Of Clouds
It's minutes from the water.
You'll have your head in the clouds, quite literally, at this unique Airbnb in Ontario. Located in Grand Bend, the cottage is just a walk away from the water and comes with a glowing canopy of clouds.
Sleeping eight people, the Airbnb is close to many attractions while still offering some privacy. The interior is bright and modern, and comes with a chef's kitchen and large dining area.
Beach house Airbnb in Grand Bend. Neelam | Airbnb
One of the most notable aspects of the home is the sunroom ceiling. It's completely covered by a "cloud lighting feature" that will make you feel like you've stepped into dreamland.
Sunroom with day bed and cloud lights. Neelam | Airbnb
The luminous clouds can be controlled from your phone using the Groove app, so you can create custom lighting. There's even a day bed in the sunroom, which means you can fall asleep under this fluffy canopy.
Colour-changing cloud lights.Neelam | Airbnb
Outside, you'll find a secluded yard surrounded by trees where you can barbecue and enjoy your summer nights. The home is just three minutes from Grand Bend Beach and five minutes from Pinery Provincial Park, so there are lots of adventures to go on during the day.
Bedroom with hanging light and white walls. Neelam | Airbnb
Pinery Provincial Park is known for its sunsets and has rolling coastal dunes as well as blue water beaches, so it's a beautiful place to spend a summer day.
Sitting area with couch and coffee table.Neelam | Airbnb
If you're on the lookout for more unique getaway spots in Ontario, this stunning Muskoka rental has a hammock net that lets you float in the air while enjoying lake views.
Beach House Airbnb
Sunroom at night with cloud light.
$296/night
Neighbourhood: Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dreamy beach house is close to attractions and comes with a unique cloud canopy.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.