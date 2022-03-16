This Ontario Airbnb Is A Beach House Retreat That Belongs On The California Coast
The backyard is your private beach.☀️
If you're looking for a group getaway in Ontario and want to feel like you've escaped to a tropical beach destination, this mansion beach house is the ultimate stay. The modern yet rustic interior creates a comfortable indoor oasis, and one look outside transports you to the California coastline.
This giant Airbnb house in Niagara, Ontario has its own private beach on Lake Erie which can be seen from most windows in the home. It has space for 14 guests, so gather your besties for an epic getaway.
Rustic and modern living area with stone fire place overlooking the lake. Teri | Airbnb
This Airbnb stay sits on an acre of waterfront with direct beach access from the back door. The back of the house has a four-season sunroom, so even on those chillier nights, you can enjoy the lake views the feeling of being outside. You can experience both sunrise and sunset views that fill the home with a warm glow all day.
Bright sunroom in beach house with views of Lake Erie. Teri | Airbnb
The panoramic views of the blue waters can be seen from most rooms of the home, including the living area and two of the four bedrooms. There is a pretty garden view on the side of the beach house. The sunroom is right near the outdoor garden with a side patio and BBQ for cooking. There is also a fire pit outside with Muskoka chairs.
Cozy living room with stone fire place in Ontario's beach mansion.Teri | Airbnb
The brightly renovated interior has wooden beam accents and a stone fireplace, with a clean white finish. The spacious dining area has a long table that comfortably fits up to 16 guests. You could also enjoy your meal at the sunroom table surrounded by the beach and water, or at the white quartz kitchen island.
Large dining area in mansion beach house on Lake Erie.Teri | Airbnb
In addition to the spacious rooms and sunroom, you can relax in an enclosed spa room. While it has easy access to outside and wall-to-wall windows, it feels like you're indoors lounging in a hot tub. The area also has a shower in the space for a quick rinse post soak. It connects to both the main house and guest loft area.
Enclosed spa room with hot tub in beach house in Niagara. Teri | Airbnb
The hosts are also completing a new oversized deck this spring with even more outdoor space to hang out and enjoy the water scenes. If you happen to need to get some work done while on your stay, there is a private office space and WIFI throughout the home. Other amenities include linens, towels, cookware, washing machine and workout equipment.
Private office room with garden and lake views at the beach house.Teri | Airbnb
Of the two bedrooms with waterfront views, one has a king-sized bed and the other has two queen beds. The additional two bedrooms also have a king bed and the other with two queens. Two full bathrooms are upstairs with these four bedrooms, and there are two powder rooms on the main floor.
Waterfront bedroom view with two queen beds at beach house Ontario. Teri | Airbnb
For those who desire more privacy during a stay with friends, there is a guest house loft. There are two queen beds in the loft along with a living room area and a pool table. Enjoy more lawn games outside on the spacious lawn, you'll find bocce ball and more summer games in the garage. You can also rent some kayaks nearby to bring into the shallow beach shore.
Beach House Niagara
$750+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Long Beach, Wainfleet, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can gather 13 people you love for a luxury beach getaway here in Ontario. This mansion beach house has a private beach, spacious rooms and games you can play, not to mention the lakefront views around the home.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.