This Ontario Airbnb Used To Be An Old Church & Now It's An Unreal Getaway Spot (PHOTOS)

The bedrooms are seriously so cool! 😍

Adam | Airbnb

This Ontario Airbnb may look like a simple church from 1888, but a whole other vibe awaits you once you're inside — from glitzy chandeliers and soaring ceilings to some seriously cool bedrooms.

The entire space has been completely renovated and you can tell the owners didn't skimp on the luxury. This spot will definitely have you feeling like you're vacationing in Europe, thanks to its dreamy decor and the fact that it's also surrounded by wineries in Prince Edward County. It's also got a magical outdoor fire pit with sparkly lights, and a dock on the water for kayaking.

The Airbnb is super roomy too and can accommodate up to 10 guests, with four bedrooms and six beds — so you can book it for your crew or get in some quality family time, too.

Looking down from the loft at the living room.Looking down from the loft at the living room. Adam | Airbnb

Thanks to the church structure, this mansion stay has high vaulted ceilings and large open concept areas perfect for gathering as a group. It has a sleek modern design, carefully maintaining the medieval atmosphere with some antique touches. You'll forget and be in awe that you're staying in what was once a place of worship.

The Airbnb's open-concept dining room.The Airbnb's open-concept dining room.Adam | Airbnb

Two beds (a king and queen) are way above the action on either side of the house in soaring lofts — with epic views of the entire space below.

The Ontario Airbnb has a king-sized bed high up in a loft.The Ontario Airbnb has a king-sized bed high up in a loft.Adam | Airbnb

The other two bedrooms are located on the main floor, with queen beds — and there's a pullout couch in the area beside the kitchen.

The pullout couch next to the kitchen.The pullout couch next to the kitchen. Adam | Airbnb

Throughout the home, there is a clean white look, with dark wooden accents. There are vintage pieces such as intricate gold mirrors, ornate wooden chairs, lantern chandeliers, and European tile beautifully coordinated throughout the space.

The Ontario Airbnb has a gorgeous medeival-looking entrance.The Ontario Airbnb has a gorgeous medeival-looking entrance. Adam | Airbnb

You'll have a large property three acres in size all to yourself. It has outdoor picnic tables, a fire pit area and hidden gardens, with a grassy lawn as far as you can see. It backs onto the Bay of Quinte and has access to the water where you can enjoy a drink on the dock or take the kayaks for a paddle. There are also bikes available for use.

The back dock completely with kayaks.The back dock completely with kayaks. Adam | Airbnb

Any amenity you would need is handy. There is lots of room for parking out front, both indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a washer and dryer, essentials such as towels and bedsheets, as well as a TV, board games and WIFI.

The Prince Edward County Church

A historic church turned magical Airbnb in Ontario.

Adam | Airbnb

$625+/night

Book

Address or Neighbourhood: Ameliasburgh, Prince Edward, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like European royalty, staying in a modernized historic church surrounded by Ontario's wine country.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

