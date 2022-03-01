This New Ontario Airbnb Stay Is A Luxury Beach Cabin That Feels Like Sleeping At The Spa
It's a minute walk to the beach.🏖
A new cabin stay in Ontario can be booked on Airbnb, and it's a modern, bohemium dream with enough room for the entire family or five close friends.
The small beach town, appropriately called Tiny Ontario, has access to the gorgeous waters of Georgian Bay, and this luxury cottage is only a minute walk away from Balm Beach. It's less than two hours away from Toronto.
The bright, spacious cabin has a crisp, white look with decor inspired by nature and mainly wooden accents. It has a complete kitchen and living room areas, one bathroom with a washer and dryer, and two bedrooms. One bedroom holds a queen-sized bed, whereas the second has a bunk bed with a full mattress on the bottom bunk.
Among the amenities you'd expect, such as WIFI, air conditioning and TV, they offer special additions including a record player, yoga mats and exercise equipment as well as board games. There is an indoor fireplace where you can read a book and get cozy, and heated bathroom floors so you'll never be chilly.
The coziness and fun amenities do not stop once you step outside. While it is a close walk to the beach, the property itself has a stone fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs and a wooden barrel sauna. The sauna was made in Canada, complete with comfortable long benches so a few of you can relax together and sweat the stress away. Private Nordic spa vibes await.
While the beach cottage welcomes groups of friends, it is especially family-friendly, and an easy decision for an Ontario staycation if you have kids. They have a crib, pack n' play, highchair, baby bath, sound machines, changing table, baby monitor, children's books and safety gates, all included and available for your use. It definitely would save on car space.
This cottage is a beautiful place to stay no matter the season. You can skate, hike and snowshoe nearby in the winter, and are only a half-hour away from skiing and snow tubing hills. In the summer you can relax on the white sand beach, dine on restaurant patios in town or rent a jet-ski or small boat. That is if you even want to leave the stunning spa-like cabin.
Luxury Cottage 1-Minute From Beach
$250+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Balm Beach, Tiny, ON
Why You Need To Go: With comfortable space for five and more than enough amenities, you can feel like you're staying overnight at the spa, with heated floors, indoor and outdoor fireplaces and a private barrel sauna. You'll be just a minute's walk from a sandy beach.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.