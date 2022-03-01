Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario airbnbs

This New Ontario Airbnb Stay Is A Luxury Beach Cabin That Feels Like Sleeping At The Spa

It's a minute walk to the beach.🏖

Ottawa Staff Writer
This New Ontario Airbnb Stay Is A Luxury Beach Cabin That Feels Like Sleeping At The Spa
@wearenomads.ca | Instagram

A new cabin stay in Ontario can be booked on Airbnb, and it's a modern, bohemium dream with enough room for the entire family or five close friends.

The small beach town, appropriately called Tiny Ontario, has access to the gorgeous waters of Georgian Bay, and this luxury cottage is only a minute walk away from Balm Beach. It's less than two hours away from Toronto.

This New Ontario Airbnb Stay Is A Luxury Beach Cabin That Feels Like Sleeping At The Spa Nomads | Airbnb

The bright, spacious cabin has a crisp, white look with decor inspired by nature and mainly wooden accents. It has a complete kitchen and living room areas, one bathroom with a washer and dryer, and two bedrooms. One bedroom holds a queen-sized bed, whereas the second has a bunk bed with a full mattress on the bottom bunk.

This New Ontario Airbnb Stay Is A Luxury Beach Cabin That Feels Like Sleeping At The Spa Nomads | Airbnb

Among the amenities you'd expect, such as WIFI, air conditioning and TV, they offer special additions including a record player, yoga mats and exercise equipment as well as board games. There is an indoor fireplace where you can read a book and get cozy, and heated bathroom floors so you'll never be chilly.

Nomads | Airbnb

The coziness and fun amenities do not stop once you step outside. While it is a close walk to the beach, the property itself has a stone fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs and a wooden barrel sauna. The sauna was made in Canada, complete with comfortable long benches so a few of you can relax together and sweat the stress away. Private Nordic spa vibes await.

This New Ontario Airbnb Stay Is A Luxury Beach Cabin That Feels Like Sleeping At The Spa Nomads | Airbnb

While the beach cottage welcomes groups of friends, it is especially family-friendly, and an easy decision for an Ontario staycation if you have kids. They have a crib, pack n' play, highchair, baby bath, sound machines, changing table, baby monitor, children's books and safety gates, all included and available for your use. It definitely would save on car space.

This New Ontario Airbnb Stay Is A Luxury Beach Cabin That Feels Like Sleeping At The Spa Nomads | Airbnb

This cottage is a beautiful place to stay no matter the season. You can skate, hike and snowshoe nearby in the winter, and are only a half-hour away from skiing and snow tubing hills. In the summer you can relax on the white sand beach, dine on restaurant patios in town or rent a jet-ski or small boat. That is if you even want to leave the stunning spa-like cabin.

Luxury Cottage 1-Minute From Beach

This New Ontario Airbnb Stay Is A Luxury Beach Cabin That Feels Like Sleeping At The Spa

Nomads | Airbnb

$250+/night

Book

Address or Neighbourhood: Balm Beach, Tiny, ON

Why You Need To Go: With comfortable space for five and more than enough amenities, you can feel like you're staying overnight at the spa, with heated floors, indoor and outdoor fireplaces and a private barrel sauna. You'll be just a minute's walk from a sandy beach.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ontario airbnbs

This Ontario Airbnb Is Hidden In A Turquoise Cove & Comes With An Epic Glass Sunroom

It's like vacationing in the tropics. 😍

Jas | Airbnb

Sandy white shores, turquoise water, and serene nature surroundings might sound like something you'd find on a tropical getaway, but you can enjoy all this right here in Ontario.

This dreamy Airbnb looks like a Caribbean escape, and you won't believe it's located in the province.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario airbnbs

This Ontario Airbnb Is Like A Greek Island Vacation & The Stairs Lead Right Into The Water

No plane ticket needed. ✈️

Chris | Airbnb

You can find a little slice of Greece right here in Ontario at this stunning Airbnb on the water.

The Breckenridge cottage is a gorgeous rental located along the Bruce Peninsula on the shores of Isthmus Bay. While it looks like somewhere you'd need to take a flight to, it's just over a three hour drive from Toronto, making it an ideal spot for a getaway.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto airbnbs

Toronto's Dreamy Airbnb Will Take You On A Trip To The Countryside Without Leaving The City

It's a secret urban oasis.

Brett | Airbnb

You can take a trip to the countryside without leaving the city at this beautiful Toronto Airbnb.

The Coach House is a custom-designed cabin that offers "a moment of calm in the heart of the city". Located in the Leslieville area, the two-person venue features exposed wood, a fireplace, and other rustic elements that will transport you away from urban life.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario airbnbs

This Lakeside Airbnb In Ontario Is So Magical It Even Has A Life-Sized Unicorn (PHOTOS)

You can vacation with "Sunshine-Sugarboots Sparkle-Farts". 🦄

Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

You can vacation in a fantasy land at this fairytale Airbnb in Ontario.

Wish Lakehouse is a quaint rental by Once Upon A Stay located in Wiarton. The yellow home sleeps 10 people and has recently had a complete makeover.

Keep ReadingShow less