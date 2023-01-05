This Modern Cottage Airbnb Near Ottawa Is Like A Luxury Spa & Has Views Of Snowy Evergreens
It has a hot tub and indoor sauna.
This hidden cottage rental near Ottawa is not your average Airbnb and you can spend a winter getaway feeling like you're relaxing at a private spa.
The Cabin Spahaus Airbnb is in Lac-Supérieur close to Mont-Tremblant and it's nestled in a quiet forest of evergreens. Up to six guests can enjoy modern amenities while immersed in nature.
Sleek two-storey wooden cabin with a spacious deck and outdoor hot tub.Sidrah | Airbnb
You can soak away your worries under the moonlight in the outdoor hot tub. The spacious hot tub is in-ground on a sleek wooden deck so it's easy to access and you can admire the calm forest surrounding you. There is a standing rainfall shower for you to rinse off or cool off for a thermal experience.
Outdoor hot tub with access to sauna room with a rain shower.Sidrah | Airbnb
The indoor sauna will complete the spa-like experience and there is also a soaker tub that you can use. A wood-burning fireplace is there to keep things extra cozy indoors. The many windows will allow you to gaze at a beautiful nature view for a comfortable indoor-outdoor feel.
Kitchen table and nearby egg chair by a cottage staircase. Sidrah | Airbnb
The Scandinavian vibes continue throughout the cabin with decor elements from nature and a minimalist design. The modern kitchen has quartz countertops, egg chairs and a stocked pantry at your disposal. There is an outdoor lounging area and BBQ also.
Additional bedroom near a wood-burning fireplace. Sidrah | Airbnb
The second floor has two bedrooms, one with a king-sized bed, the other with a queen, and a full bathroom. Both of these upstairs open up to a private outdoor patio that gazes out over the forest. The main floor has a half bathroom and a sofa bed in the living room.
Modern cabin Airbnb in a Quebec forest by a lake and mountains. Sidrah | Airbnb
You can use this Quebec cottage as your base when enjoying many winter activities, including skiing, at Mont-Tremblant Resort. Guests of the spa cabin get complimentary access to Club de la Pointe which is under a 10 minute walk away. You can use the fitness centre throughout the year, go skating in the winter and go kayaking in the summer.
Cabin Spahaus - luxury spa getaway
Modern cabin with an upstairs patio surrounded by evergreen trees.
$425+/night
Neighbourhood: Lac-Supérieur, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can immerse yourself in nature without giving up modern luxuries and feel like you're sleeping at a spa.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
