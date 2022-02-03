7 Cabin Stays Near Ottawa Where You Can Have A Romantic Getaway In Nature
Perfect escapes into wilderness. 🌲
If you're looking to plan a local getaway with your person, there are cottages and cabins near Ottawa when you can have an epic weekend in nature.
Cuddle up in a mini chalet hidden in the forest, or lounge with a group of friends in a spacious cabin near the water. These rentals are perfect for sweeping your love off of their feet or planning a summer vacation with the girls.
Anupaya Cabin Co.
$285+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: 1696 Moores Rd., Laurentian Hills, ON
Why You Need To Go: Designed to help you experience the rest that comes with immersing yourself in nature, the cabins are all decorated with natural elements to allow you to feel part of the surroundings. You'll be close to beautiful forests and lakes, with your own sandy beach at your feet and views of hills. Cabins range in size, offering stays for two to six people. They have firepits on the beach and canoes available.
Picturesque lakeside square timber home
$355+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Lac-des-Loups, QC
Why You Need To Go: This modern yet rustic lakeside home has four bedrooms with space for up to six guests, a spacious kitchen and comfy seating areas. You'll have a magical view of the lake through the trees, where you can also go swimming, and the feeling of seclusion on this four acre property.
Cabinscape tiny off-grid cabins
$189/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Lanark County & Calabogie, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can completely escape off the grid and get cozy in a tiny home-style cabin in the woods. When booking your stay you can select a package such as the Happy Cabinscaper Kit with toques, mugs and treats. The closest cabins to Ottawa are in Lanark County and Calabogie, but you can also find Cabinscape rentals in Haliburton, Muskoka and Kawartha Lakes. Multiple cabins are available in each area with different views and amenities.
HOM mini chalets
$295/night
Address or Neighbourhood: 32 Chem. du Saphir, Val-des-Monts, QC
Why You Need To Go: These mini chalets are like a luxury hotel stay in the heart of nature. Located near a lake and forest, they are built up above ground so it feels like you're hanging out in a treetop. Each cabin has a private outdoor hot tub, lake access, an indoor fireplace and heated floors. It is a cozy stay for a maximum of two guests.
Somewhere Inn Calabogie
$281+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: 5254 Calabogie Rd., Calabogie, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stay in nature is in a redesigned motel with cabin-style rooms and amenities. Each room has a fireplace, a cozy lounge area, and a mini fridge and some with a soaker tub. Catered breakfast is available to add on. The suite rooms are great for families or groups and have a king-sized bed along with two bunk beds. Fire pit areas are outside, with so much natural beauty surrounding including Calabogie lake.
Nokori Waterfront Modern Farmhouse Cottage
$500+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Constance Bay, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spacious cottage is within the city itself and has room for up to eight guests. There are three bedrooms, spacious areas for dining and sitting, a screened porch room and a fireplace. You'll have views of the water from every room in the house.
Wilder River Cottage
$280+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Renfrew, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cozy cottage stay has space for up to four guests in the winter and six in the summer with the outdoor bunkhouse. It is designed with natural elements to help you feel completely immersed in nature. There is a private hot tub, an indoor fireplace, outdoor fire pit and sandy waterfront access where you can skate or swim, depending on the season.
