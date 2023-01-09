7 Cottage Airbnbs Near Ottawa That Have Hot Tubs & Are Great For A Magical Winter Getaway
Soak away your worries surrounded by nature.
If you're looking for a road trip adventure near Ottawa this year there are a bunch of Airbnb cottage rentals around the city that make for magical winter getaways.
Prepare to have a relaxing vacation and soak away your worries because all of these Airbnbs near Ottawa have private hot tubs. With modern amenities and cabin vibes, these Airbnb rentals have stunning views of lakes, forests and mountains.
Here are seven Ottawa region Airbnbs with hot tubs that you should check out when planning your next Canadian getaway.
Meech Lake Cottage with hot tub
Cottage Airbnb in Quebec with a second floor balcony.
$135+/night
Neighbourhood: Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: This waterfront cottage has two bedrooms and has space for four guests. You can enjoy a view of the lake from a second-storey balcony and spend the evening soaking in the hot tub or hanging out by the fire pit. It's a great stay if you have kids as there is always a crib and baby safety gates available.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Huard
Couple admiring snowy forest view from a cabin patio with hot tub.
$315+/night
Neighbourhood: Val-des-Monts, QC
Why You Need To Go: This cozy chalet rental is a romantic stay for two and has an elevated deck overlooking a forest of evergreens. You can admire the view from a couch or hammock chair inside or soak away your worries in the outdoor hot tub.
Cozy Cottage Hot tub Wood stove
Rustic cottage in the winter with a fire pit and an outdoor hot tub.
$190+/night
Neighbourhood: Low, QC
Why You Need To Go: Up to six guests can stay in this Airbnb that has brick accents and wood panelling for a rustic cottage vibe. You'll have beach access and waterfront views that you can admire from the spacious firepit area or the private hot tub. There is an indoor fireplace, board games and a gaming console that are perfect for a quiet night inside.
Cozy riverfront tiny cabin with wood hot tub
Tiny cottage house to rent in Arnprior with a fire pit.
$189/night
Neighbourhood: Arnprior, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can relax in a hot tub or by a crackling campfire with river views at this tiny cabin rental. You'll be sleeping in a farmhouse-style cabin with a kitchenette area, a loft bedroom with a king-sized bed and a woodstove to stay extra warm.
Chalet Mont Cascades w/ Spa
Open concept chalet Airbnb with a living room and spacious farmhouse kitchen.
$465+/night
Neighbourhood: Cantley, QC
Why You Need To Go: This chalet is open-concept with a modern farmhouse kitchen, five bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple outdoor areas which makes it a great stay if you're travelling with a group of up to 12 people. There is an outdoor hot tub that features mountain views and you'll be within walking distance of a ski resort.
Belle-Vue Villa - 3 bedroom cottage with hot tub
Waterfront cottage rental with a fire pit.
$180+/night
Neighbourhood: Val-des-Monts, QC
Why You Need To Go: Up to eight guests can stay in this waterfront cottage that has a travel crib and high chair if you're travelling with a little one. There is a spacious beachfront yard with a fire pit and an outdoor hot tub.
Raven Cottage - Chalet Corbeau
Spacious cottage deck overlooking a hidden river.
$180/night
Neighbourhood: Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can immerse yourself in nature and enjoy the sound of rapids as you relax on a spacious deck overlooking a river. A transparent room out back houses the hot tub so you can take advantage of it no matter the weather. The Airbnb has two bedrooms that fit four guests.
