7 Cottage Airbnbs A Short Drive From Ontario That Are As Cozy As They Are Affordable
Cabins and chalets for less than $200 a night.
The season of cozy Canadian getaways is here and you don't need to spend your entire paycheque to enjoy an escape into nature.
Ontario has beautiful Airbnbs and cottage rentals but sometimes all you need to do is cross into Quebec for more affordable options.
From rustic cabins in the woods to charming snow-covered chalets, you can enjoy a dreamy escape near Ontario for less than $200 a night. Here are seven cottage-style Airbnbs a short drive from Ontario that you can affordably stay at.
Fairview Montebello - Winter Gateway
Chalet house for rent in Montebello with twinkly lights.
$110+/night
Sleeps: Six guests
Neighbourhood: Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can stay in the heart of this quaint town which is mere steps from the riverfront. You can soak away your worries in the hot tub and hang out by the outdoor fire pit, plus you'll be a close walk to a number of shops and restaurants.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Le Maikan Rustic Chalet
Cozy cabin Airbnb covered in snow.
$111+/night
Sleeps: Six guests
Neighbourhood: Val-des-Monts, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can sip your morning coffee as you admire the riverfront view from this cabin deck. You can enjoy the warmth of an outdoor campfire and nature surroundings.
The Wakefield Treehouse
Wooden treehouse cabin in the forest.
$199+/night
Sleeps: Two Guests
Neighbourhood: Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: This cozy treehouse cabin will take your vacation to new heights and will allow you to escape into nature. You'll feel hidden away in the Gatineau Hills but will be within driving distance of many activities. There are large windows to admire the sunset and starry sky.
Charmant Chalet sur La Roche
Charming chalet perched on a rocky escarpment.
$135+/night
Sleeps: Seven guests
Neighbourhood: Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can escape into nature with all of the amenities that you'd expect in a home at this charming chalet located between Ottawa and Montreal. You can get cozy by an indoor fireplace or the outdoor firepit.
Sweet Little Log Home and Playhouse
Cozy log cabin Airbnb in Quebec near a river and forest.
$128+/night
Sleeps: Four guests
Neighbourhood: La Pêche, QC
Why You Need To Go: The private yard of the Airbnb is surrounded by nature and you can enjoy a walk in the nearby forest or along the Gatineau River. This cozy cabin is just minutes away from the activities in the town of Wakefield, Gatineau Park and Nordik Spa-Nature.
Ottawa River - Swiss Style Villa
Spacious A-frame villa with a wrap around deck.
$100+/night
Sleeps: Four guests
Neighbourhood: Waltham, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can hide away on the outskirts of a quaint village on this 2-acre property near the water. You can enjoy views of the river from a private beach area and adventure on nearby nature trails.
Captains Hideaway: Gatineau Waterfront, Hot Tub
Two unit chalet house Airbnb on the waterfront.
$148+/night
Sleeps: Six Guests
Neighbourhood: Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: This waterfront stay has magical views over the Ottawa River and you can heat things up with a dip in the hot tub. It's close enough to downtown Ottawa that you can be a tourist for the day and relax at this cozy Airbnb at night.
