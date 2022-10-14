7 Cozy Cottage Airbnbs In Canada You Can Book For A Dreamy Fall Getaway
Surround yourself in hues of orange, red and yellow.
With fall colours in full swing in Canada, is there a better time for a getaway?
On a chilly fall day, there's possibly no better place to be than cozied up in a cottage with a warm drink surrounded by nature.
If this sounds like your ideal situation, Airbnb has shared some of their top cozy cottages in Canada for fall, and the spots are sure to fuel your wanderlust.
From a treehouse perched on the water, to a cabin surrounded by colourful trees and a tiny home that allows you to reconnect with nature, here are seven fall cottages in Canada where you can kick back, relax and enjoy the golden season.
Station Perchée
Chalets RelaxStations | Airbnb
$350/night
Neighbourhood: Sainte-Béatrix, QC
Why You Need To Go: This chalet in the Lanaudière region of Quebec has been built on the side of a mountain and makes for a great way to take in the fall foliage.
The cabin has an outdoor shower and its own spa where you can book a massage during your stay.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The cabin at Fernwood Hills
$133/night
Neighbourhood: Komoka, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Ontario's Middlesex County, this tiny cabin allows you to be completely surrounded by the forest — the perfect way to relax if you're in need of a city break.
It's worth mentioning that the bathroom is not in the cabin, but is a short distance away. You can also have food delivered to the cabin during your visit.
Muskoka treehouse
$750/night
Neighbourhood: Utterson, ON
Why You Need To Go: With string lights and a rustic design, this cottage in Muskoka is pretty much the definition of cozy.
The cottage is perched right on the lake among the trees and offers quite a lot of privacy.
Mountain chalet
$150/night
Neighbourhood: La Patrie, QC
Why You Need To Go: This stay in Quebec's Eastern Townships is nestled in a forest, giving you endless views of nature and the night sky.
And, speaking of, the cabin is located just 15 minutes from the Mont-Megantic Dark-Sky Reserve, an optimal place for seeing tons of stars.
Couples' waterfront cottage
$289+/night
Neighbourhood: Lowbanks, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming cottage offers scenic views of Lake Eerie and a warm interior with wood finishes.
There's even a "movie theatre" room with reclining chairs where you can cozy up with your favourite flick.
Treehouse cottage
$375/night
Neighbourhood: Sechelt, BC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the laid-back coastal town of Sechelt, this rustic cottage is perched among a canopy of trees, giving it a secluded feel.
Guests can enjoy a fire pit as well as an outdoor hot tub hidden under the trees. There's also a loft with skylights where you can gaze at the stars or listen to the rain while cozied up in bed.
Treetop loft
$367/night
Neighbourhood: Gravenhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beautifully furnished loft was "designed with couples in mind," according to the listing, and has tons of wood accents that give it an inviting look.
Guests can take advantage of a private hot tub overlooking the forest and a professional massage table complete with "luxury hotel linens."
