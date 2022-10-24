Quebec Home For Sale Is In A Valley Surrounded By Fall Colours & Costs Under $330K (PHOTOS)
The home also comes with incredible mountains views! 🗻🏠
This house for sale in Quebec is the epitome of a dreamy fall escape and it's on the market right now for less than $330,000.
The three-storey home in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, about an hour from Quebec City, is set in a valley in the province's Charlevoix region, and the whole thing explodes with shades of orange, red and yellow in the fall.
The charming cottage has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. With a land area of over 47,000 square feet, it also offers plenty of space.
The home as seen from above surrounded by trees.Patricia Deguara | RE/MAX
Although some may want to give the home some modern touches, the space is bright and airy overall.
The living room and kitchen are flooded with tons of natural light, and you can take in the spectacular views while you're making dinner or having a meal.
The living room and kitchen area.Patricia Deguara | RE/MAX
Like the kitchen, the bathroom could maybe do with some modern upgrades, but is otherwise ready to go for new owners.
The bathroom houses the washer and dryer, a set that is one of two in the house, according to the listing.
Upstairs, you'll find a loft-style area that can be used as an entertainment room, sitting area, or even another bedroom.
The property has three bedrooms listed, which are the master, a second bedroom upstairs, and a third bedroom on the lower level.
A loft-style area in the home.Patricia Deguara | RE/MAX
It also comes with a terrace perfect for viewing the surrounding forest.
In the fall, the outdoor spot would be the perfect place to cozy up with a warm drink and take in the changing leaves.
The home's terrace.Patricia Deguara | RE/MAX
The home also comes with a slow wood-burning stove that's perfect for chilly fall and winter nights and a garden that's ready to bloom with perennial flowers and roses.
Tucked away in nature and offering tons of privacy and quiet, this place is great for anyone looking to escape the city.
Quebec dream home
The three-storey house in Quebec.
Price: $329,000
Address: 404-406 Ch. de la Martine, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, QC
Description: This charming cottage home is hidden away in a valley in Quebec's Charlevoix region, offering privacy and tons of space as well as scenic nature views all year long.