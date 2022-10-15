This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has A Stunning Private Lake & Charming Christmas Tree Farm
Turn your life into a Hallmark Christmas movie! 🌲
There is a house for sale in Nova Scotia that has a stunning secluded blue lake and an enchanting Christmas tree farm that's straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie!
Located in Ashdale, which is about an hour northwest of Halifax, this country estate has a sprawling 320 acres of land and the house itself is 3,750 square feet.
It's listed on the market for $1,070,000 and inside the 17-year-old bungalow, there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Front of the house for sale in Nova Scotia with the lake and trees in the background.Stefan Sieber | Engel & Völkers Halifax
The bungalow has been updated over the years so there are modern finishes throughout.
With an open-concept main floor, the spacious living room, dining room and kitchen all flow into each other.
Living room of the house for sale.Stefan Sieber | Engel & Völkers Halifax
While the home is pretty nice thanks to renovations that make it up-to-date, the real star of this listing is the property.
The house is surrounded by a landscaped perennial flower garden along with a mix of fruit trees and berry bushes.
Aerial view of the house for sale surrounded by Christmas trees with the lake in the distance.Stefan Sieber | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Beyond that, this house for sale comes with a stunning Christmas tree farm, a private lake with a rustic cabin and almost five kilometres of woodland roads so every corner of the expansive property can be accessed.
Christmas tree farm that comes with the house for sale.Stefan Sieber | Engel & Völkers Halifax
There are 320 acres of mixed woodland where you'll find 60,000 red, black and white spruce trees that were planted just over 30 years ago.
Also, there are around 40,000 cultivated Christmas trees on the property.
Private lake that's located on the house's property.Stefan Sieber | Engel & Völkers Halifax
At the cabin that overlooks the private lake, you get stunning views of sunsets.
You can lease the Christmas farm to the local Christmas tree association or run it yourself and live out all your Hallmark Christmas movie fantasies!
House for sale in Nova Scotia with a private lake and Christmas tree farm
Aerial view of the house for sale in Nova Scotia.
Stefan Sieber | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Price: $1,070,000
Location: Ashdale, NS
Description: This house for sale in Nova Scotia is like a Hallmark Christmas movie come to life with a 3,750 square-foot home on 320 acres of land that has a magical Christmas tree farm and a private lake with a rustic cabin!