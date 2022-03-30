This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has 120 Acres Of Land With 'Fresh Mountain Springs'
It also costs less than $500,000!
There is a house for sale in Nova Scotia that comes with 120 acres of land that has "fresh mountain springs" and vast expanses of wilderness!
Located in Whycocomagh, Nova Scotia, the home is on the market for $499,900 and that's cheaper than Canada's national average home price which reached more than $800,000 recently.
Plus, it's probably way less expensive than the cost of a house in Toronto where you wouldn't get even a sliver of the land that this property has.
The 1,550 square foot house is "nestled in the mountains" and comes with four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Exterior of the house.Everett Vass | Engel & Völkers Halifax
While the outdoor space is beautiful and a nature lover's dream, the interior is a bit outdated and could use some fixing up, plus some modern furniture.
But if you're willing to put in the work, it could turn into a really great place to spend your time when you're not enjoying the great outdoors.
Living space in the house for sale.Everett Vass | Engel & Völkers Halifax
The property's acreage has so much to offer including a feature that you might not expect to find in Nova Scotia, "fresh mountain springs."
It also has largely untouched expanses of wilderness along with spots that are perfect for hiking in the spring, summer and fall and for snowshoeing in the winter.
Porch overlooking yard and wilderness.Everett Vass | Engel & Völkers Halifax
There are beaches and the Cabot Trail just a short distance away if you want even more nature.
However, the house is still close to local necessities like grocery stores, banks and schools!
House on 120 acres
Exterior of the house for sale.
Everett Vass | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Price: $499,900
Address: 180 Milford Road, Whycocomagh, NS
Description: This house for sale in Nova Scotia is on 120 acres of land with "fresh mountain springs" and vast expanses of wilderness to explore!