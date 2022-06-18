This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Is On A Private Peninsula & Surrounded By The Ocean
The Cape Cod-style home has more than 1.6 kilometres of ocean shoreline!
There is a beautiful house for sale in Nova Scotia that's on its own private peninsula and surrounded by the ocean!
Located along the province's southern coast in Port Medway, this stunning 2,340-square-foot home is a Cape Cod-style house with a grey wood shingle exterior and white trim.
It's listed on the market for $1,450,000 so while it's probably out of most people's price range, dreaming about owning this place costs nothing.
Or, you can round up a couple of friends or family members and go in together to secure this secluded property!
Known as "Loon Landing" by the current owners, it's on a private peninsula, surrounded by the ocean on three sides and has 90 acres of land.
House on a private peninsula surrounded by the ocean.Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg
Inside the home, the main floor has large windows and skylights that bring in natural light and offer ocean views from the open concept living room.
The kitchen opens up to the dining room which has windows on three walls.
There's also a screened-in sun porch where you can sip coffee in the morning or relax under the stars on a warm summer night.
Living room of the house for sale with ocean views.Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg
There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the house.
A spiral staircase from the kitchen takes you upstairs where the bedrooms are located, each of which has views of the water.
One of the bedrooms with a deck and views of the ocean.Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg
At the back of the house, two of the bedrooms are connected outside by the upper deck.
From the deck, you get panoramic views of the expansive backyard and the bay beyond it.
Aerial view of the house, the land and the ocean.Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg
The home is on a private, elevated peninsula on Southwest Cove's protected shore. Along the property's 90 acres of land, there are more than 1.6 kilometres of shoreline to explore!
While in a secluded location, it's still just a short drive away from the Port Medway's downtown, plus Cherry Hill Beach and Beach Meadows Beach.
Waterfront house in Nova Scotia
Exterior of the oceanfront house.
Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg
Price: $1,450,000
Location: Port Medway, NS
Description: This oceanfront house for sale in Nova Scotia is on its own private peninsula and surrounded by water on three sides with stunning ocean views throughout the home!