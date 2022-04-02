This House For Sale In Nova Scotia On The Ocean Looks Like A Beach House In North Carolina
The house has the ocean on one side and a lake on the other! 🌊
There's a house for sale in Nova Scotia that gives off North Carolina beach house vibes — plus, it has both ocean and lake views!
Located in Port Maitland, this place has three bedrooms along with two and a half bathrooms.
It's a 2,520 square foot home that's on the market for $956,000 so while it's probably too pricey for most people to buy, it can't hurt to dream of what it would be like to live here.
There is the ocean on one side and a lake on the other side of this cedar shingle beach house and it boasts lake or ocean views from every window.
Also, the house is on about 340 feet of oceanfront which includes a private rock beach!
Exterior of the house for sale in Nova Scotia with ocean and lake views.Eva Stara Krebser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
The entrance level of the house has a mudroom that doubles as a playroom with built-in shelves along with a family room.
There's also an insulated, heated garage with laundry facilities.
Living space in the house with views of the ocean.Eva Stara Krebser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
On the main floor, there's an open concept as the kitchen, dining and living spaces flow into each other with 270-degree views of the coast.
There is also a two-piece bathroom and two bedrooms with ocean views, one of which has an ensuite bathroom.
One of the bedrooms.Eva Stara Krebser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
On the third level of the house, the landing features a large porthole window with views of both the lake and ocean that makes it feel like you're on a ship.
This top floor is also open concept with a great room that has views of the stone beach, tides, waves on the rock reef and sunsets.
View of the lake from the top floor of the house.Eva Stara Krebser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
The bedroom on the top floor has a four-piece bathroom with an oversized tub and a balcony overlooking the lake.
Outdoor deck in the yard overlooking the ocean.Eva Stara Krebser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
Outside, there's a large deck connected to the house's main level with steps down to the yard.
A boardwalk takes you around the property to different outdoor spaces including a stone patio with a fireplace, an outdoor dining platform and the private rock beach.
On the other side of the house, the lake is there for swimming, fishing and water sports!
Nova Scotia beach house
House for sale in Nova Scotia on the ocean.
Eva Stara Krebser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
Price: $956,000
Address: 2359 Main Shore Road, Yarmouth, NS
Description: This house for sale gives off North Carolina beach house vibes. There is the ocean on one side of it and a lake on the other so you get lake or ocean views from every window.
Plus, it comes with about 340 feet of oceanfront and a private beach!