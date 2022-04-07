Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Historic House For Sale In Nova Scotia Is Like Stepping Into A Time Capsule (PHOTOS)

There's over 4,000 square feet of space!

An inn for sale in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.

If you've ever dreamed about being an innkeeper, there's a house for sale in Nova Scotia that'll let you live out that fantasy.

Located in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, this gorgeous Maritime property has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and features kitschy wallpaper and decor that make it look like a chic 1970s throwback.

It costs a cool $895,000, which is definitely pricey, but with over 4,000 square feet of living space, the cost makes sense — and it's still less than buying a teeny-tiny $1 million home in Toronto or Vancouver!

The property boasts multiple bays, gables, a wrap-around veranda that'd be perfect for afternoon tea or evening drinks, and an actual turret that you can live out your Rapunzel dreams in.

According to the listing, the property first opened as the Hillside Hotel in 1924 and it's reported that President Kennedy's father, Joe Kennedy, is said to have visited.

For guests, the property is conveniently located beside the railway station and is just a short walk from shops, the waterfront, and a pub. As well, there's parking for those coming in from out of town if they're doing some exploring of the province.

If you do plan on using the estate as The Lunenburg Inn, which is its current name, there are separate owner's quarters on the lower level that has a full walk-out, so you can escape from your guests if need be.

And if you don't have any experience running an inn, don't fear — the owners are willing to help with the transition for a short period of time after the closing.

"The current owners have much wisdom to lend in the hospitality trade and the care of a beautiful old home," the listing says.

"How many of us lovers of old houses, have dreamed of one day, for just once in our lives, owning a house with a tower?"

Lunenburg Inn

Price: $895,000

Address: Lunenburg, Nova Scotia

Description: Own your very own historic inn and live out that innkeeper fantasy. There are over 4,000 square feet of space to enjoy and it's central to transportation, stores, attractions and a pub.

