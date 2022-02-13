Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
cheap houses for sale

11 Houses For Sale In Nova Scotia That Prove It's The Perfect Place For A Cheap Mini-Mansion

Many of these homes cost less than $300,000! 😵

Trending Editor
11 Houses For Sale In Nova Scotia That Prove It's The Perfect Place For A Cheap Mini-Mansion
Joe Baum | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg, Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax

If the Canadian housing market is getting you down, how about a move to Canada's Ocean Playground? These houses for sale in Nova Scotia prove that it's the perfect place to get a mini-mansion, even if you're on a budget!

Whether you've been dreaming of a multi-bedroom home, a giant yard or panoramic waterfront views, this province has a bunch of houses that cost less than $500,000.

In fact, you can even find some real gems for less than $250,000.

The best part is that Nova Scotia has been looking for newcomers since 2021, and it's promising glorious coastlines, endless beaches, bustling urban cities and affordable housing to anybody who moves there.

Sounds pretty nice, right?

Before you call your mom and pack your bags, here's a look at what you can get across the region right now.

Middleton

Paula Leslie | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Annapolis

Price: $289,000

Address: Middleton, NS

Description: This affordable and adorable home in Middleton comes with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as an entirely separate living space for your family or besties.

It needs updating a little bit in some rooms, but that's hardly surprising when it's got a price tag of less than $300,000.

View Here

Boudreauville

Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax

Price: $249,000

Address: Boudreauville, NS

Description: Yes, really! This five-bedroom home comes with a panoramic view of the harbour in Boudreauville, is move-in ready as it is and costs just under $250,000.

It's also within walking distance of a marina and has a giant balcony for you to sit out and enjoy sunsets, whale-spotting and more. What's not to love?

View Here

Church Point

Sheila Deveau | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester

Price: $289,000

Address: Church Point, NS

Description: Described as a "classic with a charming facade," this big home comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a large kitchen/living/dining area.

It's also got a sea-facing deck with extraordinary views of St. Mary's Bay, so you'll be able to enjoy stunning sunsets every night.

"The land extends back to the shore, so you will never lose your view," the listing notes. Lovely.

View Here

Westport

Kristen Crocker | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Annapolis

Price: $349,000

Address: Westport, NS

Description: Although this impressive property needs a little updating, it's brimming with potential and would be a great project for anybody with a little vision.

The listing says this 1852 home is "one of the most historic homes in Digby County," and it's oozing with character.

In addition to three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it's got a winding staircase, incredible dramatic windows and a private greenhouse.

Nearby, you'll be able to "observe different species of migratory whales from the shoreline, start a collection of sea glass from the surrounding beaches or take a scenic walk along the family favorite, Pond Cove Beach."

View Here

Mahone Bay

Joe Baum | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg

Price: $465,000

Address: Mahone Bay, NS

Description: For less than $500,000, this historic home in Nova Scotia could be all yours. It comes with five bedrooms and two bathrooms, in addition to "manicured grounds" and a full basement.

It doesn't need much work either, so you're all set if it's right at the top of your budget!

View Here

Weymouth

Sheila Deveau | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester

Price: $475,000

Address: Weymouth, NS

Description: This gigantic property has 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, so there's enough space for all of your besties to move in.

Admittedly, it needs a lot of renovation and it is a little dated inside. That said, you could split the cost with nine of your friends and make this huge mansion your home for just $47,500 each.

If that wasn't enough to convince you, the views outside are stellar, too!

View Here

Meisners Section

Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg

Price: $299,000

Address: Meisners Section, NS

Description: This incredible three-bedroom property in Meisners Section will let you live out your holiday home dreams 24/7 for less than $300,000.

Say goodbye to skyscrapers and neighbours and say hello to nature and natural vistas, as this property offers "the best of rural living in Nova Scotia."

It's situated on over six acres and comes with two spring-fed ponds. It's also just across the road from the "pristine waters" of the Lahave River, and you can enjoy scenic views from every single bedroom.

View Here

Central Argyle

Eva Stara Krebser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester

Price: $299,900

Address: Central Argyle, NS

Description: At just under $300,000, you get so much home for your money here.

This property is situated on over four acres of oceanfront property, with 220 feet of frontage and a "deep buffer of trees making the setting very private and peaceful."

You'll get sunset views of the estuary, which is where the Argyle River meets the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a traditional yet modern property. Are you in love yet?

View Here

Westport

Kristen Crocker | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Annapolis

Price: $295,000

Address: Westport, NS

Description: This huge home has more space than most people will ever need, with four giant bedrooms and two sizable bathrooms.

It's currently used as a seasonal guest house, but could easily be transformed into a dream home by somebody who can see the potential.

Even better, it comes fully furnished, so you could save a few bucks on furniture (although those sofas may not quite be to your taste!).

View Here

Blockhouse

Michael Wilson | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg

Price: $99,000

Address: Blockhouse, NS

Description: Yup, you read that right. This home is asking $99,000 and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Unsurprisingly, it needs extensive renovation, but it's in a wonderful location and could be perfect for somebody looking for a challenge.

According to the listing, it is one of the oldest homes in Blockhouse, so this vintage property will need a little TLC.

View Here

Marriotts Cove

Tim Harris | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester

Price: $450,000

Address: Marriotts Cove, NS

Description: OK — this home is not cheap and it does need a bit of work, so it would be a project for somebody.

However, it's an impressive and sizable blank slate for a new owner that could be renovated into the house of your dreams.

As for the area, it's located in the seaside community of Marriotts Cove, where nature lovers will find walking trails galore.

View Here

Packed your bags yet?

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canadian housing market

This $5.3M House For Sale In BC Comes With 3 Guest Cabins & Stunning River Views

This cabin has the most luxurious vibes. ✨

River House Estate

This $5.3 million dollar house is for sale in B.C. and it comes with three cabins and stunning river views.

It's giving some seriously luxurious vibes, with a touch of a homey cabin.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

A Huge Farm In BC Is For Sale & For $849K You Can Live That Country Life

Escape the city for the same price as a house in Vancouver!

LandQuest Realty Corp.

A huge farm in B.C. is for sale and for $849,000 you can escape the city and make your country living dreams come true.

The property is massive, and you can even turn it into a profitable business.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

6 Homes For Sale In Canada That Have Serious Modern Castle Vibes (PHOTOS)

Anyone got $20 million lying around?

Peter Kolisnyk | Engel & Völkers Oakville, Jessica Chan | RE/MAX Real Estate

While Canada's housing market can be a little overwhelming — especially as house prices continue to rise — it can be fun to look at luxury properties just to window shop!

While there aren't any actual castles for sale in Canada at the moment, there are some that have serious castle vibes that look so majestic and might help you live out your Disney daydreams.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

Toronto's Real Estate Market Is Not In A 'Bubble' & It Might Not Cool Off For A While

Hate to burst prospective homeowners' bubble but...

Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime

To all of the prospective homeowners who were waiting to buy in Toronto in hopes that the real estate market "bubble" would soon burst, you may be waiting for quite a while.

A RE/MAX article posted on February 8 breaks down Bank of Canada's House Price Exuberance Index Indicator for 2021's third quarter and what exactly it means for Toronto's housing market.

Keep Reading Show less