This Massive House In Nova Scotia Has A Full-On Theatre For Events & It's Stunning (PHOTOS)

You can invite 200 of your closest friends over to visit!

A house in Nova Scotia near the water. Right: Theatre seats in the house.

There's a house for sale in Nova Scotia that comes with an actual event space and a mezzanine that can hold 200 people.

Located in Riverport, this spacious home also has four bedrooms, one full bathroom, and four half bathrooms.

The 5,982 square foot gorgeous Maritime property is currently listed at $595,000, and with the amount of space involved, you could maybe split the cost of it with a few friends!

"Built in 1929 the Old Confidence Lodge in Riverport Nova Scotia, is an incredible time capsule that has been respected and cared for over the past 15 years," the listing says.

The house has had minimal changes to the floor plan and the interior, which helps it maintain its historical charm.

The event space that the house comes with has a mezzanine and it can hold an impressive amount of people for gigs and showings. The original floors, staircase, stage and charming seats are all still intact and are sure to impress your guests.

The listing describes the four-bedroom property as an "ideal living space" that's both spacious and bright and the kitchen is big enough to cook for a crowd while also doubling as a spot to hang out, given how large it is.

The top floor is a private apartment with 16-foot coffered ceilings that has an exit that leads down to a large, private deck in the back as well as a greenhouse.

As for the entire space, there have been many upgrades over the past few years like a metal roof, new windows, upgraded plumbing, two wood stoves, a heat pump and a commercial septic system.

Price: $595,000

Address: Riverport, NS

Description: This house for sale has a theatre inside of it that can hold up to 200 people, which makes it quite unique. There are 5,982 square feet of spacious, bright interior to enjoy and multiple upgrades completed.

