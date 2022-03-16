This Stunning House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has The Ocean In Its Backyard & A Private Beach
There is a stunning house for sale in Nova Scotia that has the ocean right in its backyard and has its own private beach!
This 2,995-square-foot waterfront property is located on the shore of Shad Bay in Prospect, Nova Scotia, which is just a 20-minute drive away from Halifax.
It's on the market for $899,900 which seems a little expensive when it comes to home prices in Canada but it's probably still cheaper than a similar house in Toronto or Vancouver.
There are five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and multiple living spaces inside along with a wraparound porch, a huge backyard and a private beach outside.
In the house, there's a lower level with a walkout to the backyard that can be used as a rental unit or guest suite because it has a bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchen area.
On the main level of the house, there's a beautiful space with a fireplace and huge windows that almost span the entire wall.
You get a stunning view of the backyard and the brilliantly blue ocean beyond it through those windows
Over in the kitchen, it's not a huge space but it still offers a lot.
There's an absolutely massive fridge, double wall ovens and a mini wine fridge!
Some of the bedrooms in the house also have ocean views and seeing the stunning blue water in the morning seems like a pretty great way to wake up!
Outside, the house has a spacious backyard with incredible views of the bay and a fire pit that's perfect to gather around on summer evenings while watching the sunset.
Beyond that is the private sandy beach that comes with the house and the ocean!
There is a dock leading out to the ocean and steps that take you down from the backyard to the beach and the water.
What a dream property!
