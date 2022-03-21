Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
cheap houses for sale

An Island With A Private Beach Is For Sale In Nova Scotia & It Costs Less Than A City Condo

Looking for an island getaway? 🌊

Private island for sale in Nova Scotia.

Private island for sale in Nova Scotia.

Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers

If you've ever dreamed of buying a home without rowdy neighbours or loud traffic noise, look no further! There's a whole island for sale in Nova Scotia, and the best part is that it actually costs less than some city condos.

This dreamy island is located just off the coast of Bush Island in the LaHave Island Archipelago, on the south side of Nova Scotia.

While it might not have the palm trees and coconuts vibe, this place comes with over 2,500 feet of peaceful, private shoreline.

Private island for sale in Nova Scotia.Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers

Not only would you be buying your own island, but included in the listing is a 9,000-square-foot section of Bush Island, which is larger and has road access from the mainland via the Crescent Beach causeway. It's also got those day-to-day amenities that you might need, like a bakery and a general store.

From there, "A five minute boat ride through protected waters would bring you to a private sanctuary of abundant wildlife and beautiful ocean views in every direction," says the listing.

The Crescent Beach causeway.The Crescent Beach causeway.Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers

The smaller island is about seven acres in size and is just a five minute boat ride from the property on Bush Island.

Not only does this offer the chance to have your own wilderness oasis, but given it's right on the water there are tons of places to kayak, sail, or even windsurf.

But, if you want to jump on this opportunity you're going to need to be ready to buy a tent or trailer, or build a home, because neither Bear Island or the lot on Bush Island have any structures on them just yet.

Private island for sale in Nova Scotia.Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers

Yes, these areas are pretty remote, but it's your own island in the Atlantic ocean after all!

It's also surprisingly affordable, listed at just $379,000 for the two lots. This seems especially impressive when you consider that tiny condos and crumbling buildings in major cities like Vancouver or Toronto can cost upward of $1 million.

Plus, why buy a cramped condo when you could be the sole owner of a literal island for much cheaper? Perfect for living out any James Bond villain dreams you may or may not have.

Described by the real estate listing as "a private little kingdom tucked away within sheltered waters," it's hard to say no, right?

Private island for sale in Nova Scotia

Private island for sale in Nova Scotia

Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers

Price: $379,000

Address: LaHave Islands, NS

Description: This island in the remote LaHave Islands is the ideal spot for anyone looking to get away from it all. It's the perfect wildlife retreat or a spot to build your own cottage.

Add in the lot on nearby Bush Island and you've got yourself a nice little East Coast home!

View Here

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...