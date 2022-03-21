An Island With A Private Beach Is For Sale In Nova Scotia & It Costs Less Than A City Condo
Looking for an island getaway? 🌊
If you've ever dreamed of buying a home without rowdy neighbours or loud traffic noise, look no further! There's a whole island for sale in Nova Scotia, and the best part is that it actually costs less than some city condos.
This dreamy island is located just off the coast of Bush Island in the LaHave Island Archipelago, on the south side of Nova Scotia.
While it might not have the palm trees and coconuts vibe, this place comes with over 2,500 feet of peaceful, private shoreline.
Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers
Not only would you be buying your own island, but included in the listing is a 9,000-square-foot section of Bush Island, which is larger and has road access from the mainland via the Crescent Beach causeway. It's also got those day-to-day amenities that you might need, like a bakery and a general store.
From there, "A five minute boat ride through protected waters would bring you to a private sanctuary of abundant wildlife and beautiful ocean views in every direction," says the listing.
The Crescent Beach causeway.Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers
The smaller island is about seven acres in size and is just a five minute boat ride from the property on Bush Island.
Not only does this offer the chance to have your own wilderness oasis, but given it's right on the water there are tons of places to kayak, sail, or even windsurf.
But, if you want to jump on this opportunity you're going to need to be ready to buy a tent or trailer, or build a home, because neither Bear Island or the lot on Bush Island have any structures on them just yet.
Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers
Yes, these areas are pretty remote, but it's your own island in the Atlantic ocean after all!
It's also surprisingly affordable, listed at just $379,000 for the two lots. This seems especially impressive when you consider that tiny condos and crumbling buildings in major cities like Vancouver or Toronto can cost upward of $1 million.
Plus, why buy a cramped condo when you could be the sole owner of a literal island for much cheaper? Perfect for living out any James Bond villain dreams you may or may not have.
Described by the real estate listing as "a private little kingdom tucked away within sheltered waters," it's hard to say no, right?
Private island for sale in Nova Scotia
Jeff Everett | Engel & Völkers
Price: $379,000
Address: LaHave Islands, NS
Description: This island in the remote LaHave Islands is the ideal spot for anyone looking to get away from it all. It's the perfect wildlife retreat or a spot to build your own cottage.
Add in the lot on nearby Bush Island and you've got yourself a nice little East Coast home!