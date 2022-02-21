Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
cheap houses for sale

This Waterfront House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has Its Own Pub & Costs $190K (PHOTOS)

It's on stilts and has incredible views!

Trending Staff Writer
This Waterfront House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has Its Own Pub & Costs $190K (PHOTOS)
Paula Leslie | Engel & Völkers

Calling all quirky property lovers! This waterfront house for sale in Nova Scotia is perfect if you love history, amazing views and pouring a pint. Oh — and if you're a buyer on a budget.

Located in the village of Bear River, Nova Scotia, this house is one of the last ones in the community still standing on stilts.

Although this is cool enough on its own, the home also comes with an operational pub and restaurant right downstairs.

Paula Leslie | Engel & Völkers

This building, called the William Reardon Building, was originally built in 1852 but was actually moved to its current location in 1903.

"This wonderful property is looking for an owner with sensitivity to its unique maintenance requirements as one of the last remaining buildings on stilts," reads the listing.

"The property's great location and view, along with position over the water, makes this arguably the most memorable building in the village."

It also sports a loft living space that has a gorgeous balcony overlooking the tidal river, as well as a tiled bathroom, kitchen and living room.

Paula Leslie | Engel & Völkers

On the main floor, there's the restaurant/pub kitchen, a "coffee nook," a dining area and a front and back deck with outdoor seating and even more impressive scenery.

As the listing says, this is an ideal place for someone looking for a home "a little out of the ordinary."

Plus, that seriously affordable price tag is pretty hard to turn down, even despite the property's relative distance from a major city.

Paula Leslie | Engel & Völkers

When tiny condos in major cities cost upwards of $1 million, it's hard to resist a gem like this.

So, if a historic home on stilts with an amazing view and a place to grab a coffee or pint downstairs is your vibe, this might be your chance to shack up in a quaint, cozy and one of a kind house.

Cozy waterfront cottage

Paula Leslie | Engel & Völkers

Price: $190,000

Address: Bear River, NS

Description: This could be the perfect opportunity for somebody looking for a property that's a little different.

For someone with a little vision, this 150-year-old-plus house might just be the perfect place to have a pint on the patio and soak up the views.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

cheap houses for sale

7 Ways To Save Money When Buying A House In Canada If You're Totally Broke

Support is out there! 💰

Gvictoria | Dreamstime, Theromahn | Dreamstime

Buying a home in Canada can sometimes feel impossible for first-timers, especially when house prices in major cities like Toronto and Vancouver are so high.

However, there are several ways to save money when purchasing a property in Canada, which could help first-time buyers get onto the property ladder.

Keep Reading Show less
cheap houses for sale

This Cozy House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has 94 Acres Of Wild Woodland & Costs Just $330K

Imagine owning your own private forest! 😍

Mary Fraser-Rafuse | Engel & Völkers

Talk about bang for your buck! This house for sale in Nova Scotia comes with 94 acres of woodland, which means you could have your own private forest and brook in your yard for a surprisingly affordable price.

Located just one hour from Halifax, this dreamy property could be exactly what you're looking for if lots and lots of trees are part of your ideal living scenario.

Keep Reading Show less
cheap houses for sale

11 Houses For Sale In Nova Scotia That Prove It's The Perfect Place For A Cheap Mini-Mansion

Many of these homes cost less than $300,000! 😵

Joe Baum | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg, Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax

If the Canadian housing market is getting you down, how about a move to Canada's Ocean Playground? These houses for sale in Nova Scotia prove that it's the perfect place to get a mini-mansion, even if you're on a budget!

Whether you've been dreaming of a multi-bedroom home, a giant yard or panoramic waterfront views, this province has a bunch of houses that cost less than $500,000.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario houses for sale

This Riverfront Home For Sale In Ontario Looks Like A Private Resort & Costs Under $700K

You can take in sunset views from the soaker tub.

Nicole Baxter | RE/MAX

Sunset views, a gourmet kitchen, and serene river might sound like something you'd find at a resort, but this Ontario house for sale has it all.

Situated amongst towering trees in Gooderham, the stunning home is on the market for $695,000.

Keep Reading Show less