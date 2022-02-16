Sections

This Cozy House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has 94 Acres Of Wild Woodland & Costs Just $330K

Imagine owning your own private forest! 😍

Trending Staff Writer
This Cozy House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has 94 Acres Of Wild Woodland & Costs Just $330K
Mary Fraser-Rafuse | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester

Talk about bang for your buck! This house for sale in Nova Scotia comes with a whopping 94 acres of woodland, which means you could have a private forest as your yard for a surprisingly affordable price.

Located just one hour from Halifax, this dreamy property could be exactly what you're looking for if lots and lots of trees are part of your ideal living scenario.

The house has three bedrooms, one bathroom and an open kitchen/living room. With an asking price of $330,000, it sure beats any condo, townhouse or apartment in the city you can buy on price alone.

Add in the quaint house and you've got a potential dream home or getaway!

Mary Fraser-Rafuse | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester

The property has been used as a weekend getaway by the current owner, which means it needs a little bit of finishing up inside, depending on your aesthetic preferences.

That said, it is super homely as is and somebody with a bit of vision could easily transform this cozy cottage.

Mary Fraser-Rafuse | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester

The property also is a must-have for tree lovers because, boy, does it have a lot of them! Every one of the 94 hectares of the property not covered by the house and the winding stream is populated by trees.

Enjoy the winding brook, the wildlife, and the rest of natures offerings. "The land is treed with both soft wood and hard wood for you to roam around in," the listing says, promising wildlife and "the rest of nature's offerings,"too!

Mary Fraser-Rafuse | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester

It's basically your own slice of gorgeous Nova Scotian wilderness for you to do what you want with.

If you're looking to make this your forever home, the listing mentions that the property is in need of both a septic and a well. However, those are only necessary for the luxury-minded folks who prefer things like water and a sewage system.

Cottage in the forrest

Mary Fraser-Rafuse | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester

Price: $330,000

Address: Windsor Road, NS

Description: If ditching the city life has been thinking about, this might be the sign it's time to move into a cozy cabin in the woods and live out your lumberjack fantasy.

View Here

