Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian housing market

Toronto Home Prices Are Now Officially Higher Than Vancouver & Here's What Has Caused It

While many thought we’d never see the day, it’s finally happened.

Toronto Home Prices Are Now Officially Higher Than Vancouver & Here's What Has Caused It
Mirko Vitali | Dreamstime, Natalia Bratslavsky | Dreamstime

Toronto is now outpacing Vancouver when it comes to home prices, taking the crown for Canada’s most expensive housing market.

Toronto’s composite MLS HPI benchmark ($1.26 million) edged out Vancouver’s ($1.255 million) in January, according to a report by RBC Economist Robert Hogue. Known for its notoriously pricey home costs, Vancouver has held the title of Canada’s most expensive market for decades — and by a wide margin.

“It’s a stunning development though not entirely surprising considering how hot the Toronto-area market has become, especially since the fall,” writes Hogue. “Toronto’s benchmark price soared over the past five months, including a mind-blowing 4.3% monthly increase — or nearly $52,000 — in January alone. Vancouver prices have accelerated as well, just not to the same extent.”

Despite a major snowstorm and (yet another) lockdown, the market started the year off strong; Toronto’s home sales ticked down just 0.7% from a strong December level. Supply remained exceptionally tight, with active listings ending the month near historical lows, down 44% year over year. Not surprisingly, competition between buyers was as fierce as ever, according to Hogue. Dramatic bidding wars have pushed Toronto’s home prices to record-breaking heights both in level ($1.26 million for the composite MLS HPI benchmark) and rate of increase (33.3%).

As Hogue highlights, single-family homes are particularly a hot commodity in Toronto, with prices up an “astounding” 36% year over year. Gains exceeded 40% in Durham and Peel regions. Likely a by-product to these sky-high prices that render the prospect of purchasing a house a pipe dream for many young Toronto residents, condos are also having a major moment in Toronto. The city’s condo prices are up a dramatic 26% year over year.

“We see little that will materially alter these trends in the near term though expect that higher interest rates will gradually cool things down later this year,” reads the report.

Vancouver Sales Limited by Record-Low Supply

Meanwhile, Vancouver continued to experience rock bottom inventories in January. According to Hogue, active listings barely increased from a decade-low last month, resulting in slim pickings for homebuyers.

“Still, we estimate home resales rose 8% m/m (seasonally-adjusted) — though they were down 4.4% relative to exceptionally strong levels a year ago — as buyers pounced on what new listings became available,” writes Hogue. “Successful bidders had to be more aggressive on offered prices.”

This drove up Vancouver’s composite MLS HPI benchmark 18.5% year over year to a new high of $1.255 million. Like Toronto, single-family home prices in Vancouver lead the increase, with a 22.7% year-over-year increase. Condos continued to narrow the gap, with a 14% price increase. “We expect tight demand-supply conditions will maintain considerable upward price pressure on all housing types in the near term,” writes Hogue.

In other parts of Canada, the story isn’t too different. As Hogue reports, solid demand and exceptionally low supply kept conditions red-hot in Canada’s major markets. He expects activity to remain exceptionally string nationwide in the near term. With the Bank of Canada expected to hike interest rates in the spring, however, we could see the market start to cool down later this year.

“Accompanied by an expected material increase in housing completions, we believe this will gradually ease the extreme imbalance in the market and in time moderate the pace of price appreciation,” writes Hogue.

The post Toronto’s Home Prices Are Now Officially Higher than Vancouver’s appeared first on STOREYS.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A String Quartet Will Play Taylor Swift By Candlelight In Vancouver & Tickets Start At $30

So dreamy! 😍

Candlelight Concerts by Fever | Facebook

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're a part of Vancouver's music scene, then you might already know about the upcoming candlelit Taylor Swift tribute concert that will be performed by a string quartet.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

This Ontario City Has The Fastest Rising House Prices In The Country & Here's Why

No, it's not Toronto.

Alpegor | Dreamstime

It's without a doubt that buying a house in Toronto is a next-to-impossible feat, which has pushed many first-time homebuyers outside of the GTA to get settled in. Since so many out-of-towners are moving to this one Ontario city, their house prices jumped up so much so that it was one of the highest rates in all the country.

In a recent Royal LePage article, the real estate company pointed to Kingston as the top city that has seen the highest home price appreciation rate in all of Canada toward the end of last year.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

7 Mistakes First-Time Home Buyers Always Make, According To A Real Estate Expert

Calling all rookies! 🏡

Daniel Krylov | Dreamstime, Rodrigolab | Dreamstime

Buying your first home can be pretty daunting and it can seem impossible to know where to start when searching for a property in Canada.

Jordan Bieri, a residential real estate broker, chatted with Narcity about the biggest mistakes rookies always make and how to go into the process as prepared as possible.

Keep Reading Show less
british columbia houses for sale

You Can Buy A Stunning Vineyard In BC With A Helipad For $8.7M & It's A Wine Lover's Dream

The views are unreal!🍷

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

An entire vineyard is for sale in B.C. right now, and it's a dream property for wine lovers.

The business is set in a stunning area, surrounded by mountains on every side, and it can all be yours for $8.7 million.

Keep Reading Show less