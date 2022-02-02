Sections

canadian housing market

A Lakefront House In BC Is For Sale For Just $849K & It Comes With Its Own Beach (PHOTOS)

It's way cheaper than a house in Vancouver. 🏠

Vancouver Editor
LandQuest Realty Corp.

A house for sale in B.C. sits on a beautiful lakefront and is only $849,000, which is much cheaper than a house in Vancouver.

If you need an excuse to get out of the busy city life, this might be your sign. The photos of this house with its own beach and epic sunset views could make anyone want to pack up their bags and say goodbye to the pricey city.

The average detached house in Vancouver is going to cost you about $1.9 million according to WOWA. You're saving a good amount of money if you go with this property, and you get way more space than you would in Vancouver.

If you really want the best of both worlds this could make for a great cottage. It's about five hours from Vancouver but is on Canim Lake, in South Cariboo — where you'll feel like you're a world away.

There's no better way to de-stress than driving away from all of your problems and going to a cabin in the woods.

The dock is the perfect place to sit and enjoy the nature around you.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

The inside of the home is spacious and cozy. It has a classic cabin feel with four bedrooms, two fireplaces, and three bathrooms.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

There's a major wood vibe throughout the entire house.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

The bedrooms are pretty big, with great natural light. You could also do an an epic home renovation to personalize the house.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

You could do a lot with this amount of space. I hear a dream home calling your name.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

You don't need to change anything about the scenery though. It looks so peaceful being there.

In the summer you can go for a kayak or swim in the lake.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

In the winter you can also have some fun — just get out the skates!

LandQuest Realty Corp.

After a long day of activities and fresh air, you can watch the sun go down and turn the sky colourful.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

Are you ready to live that cottage life or what?

