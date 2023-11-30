The World's Longest Skating Trail Is In Canada & It's Surrounded By Stunning Mountains
It's almost 30 km! ❄️
When the weather gets chilly all you want to do is stay inside, so you need a super fun activity to pull you away from the cozy sofa, and this outdoor skating trail in B.C. is just that.
The skating trail is surrounded by massive mountains, that make you feel like you're in a stunning winter wonderland.
It's outside, so you don't have to deal with the huge crowds at an indoor rink.
It was actually named the World's Longest Skating Trail in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2014, so you don't have to worry about a crowd because there's lots of space!
The trail is called Lake Windermere Whiteway and it's located on Lake Windermere, B.C.
You get breathtaking views on every side of you, as you skate along the path.
You can also cross-country ski along the lake too, if that's more your winter mood.
It's a destination to visit in the warmer months too, with swimming and boating, but who doesn't love the idea of skating beside snow-covered mountains with hot cocoa in hand. Time your skate for sunset and it makes the perfect date night adventure.
On a sunny day though, it is absolutely beautiful and will hopefully make you forget all about the winter blues.
You'll catch people out for the day sledding, skiing, skating, and having some heartwarming winter fun.
The trail opens as soon as the ice freezes enough to skate on, so make sure to check the Toby Creek Nordic Ski Club Facebook page for updates, as they maintain it.