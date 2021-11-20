Trending Tags

Grouse Mountain Is Going To Be Transformed Into A Christmas Village For The Holidays

Bring on the cheer🎄

Christmas is coming to the mountains, and we are here for it. Grouse Mountain is starting The Peak of Christmas on November 25, which will turn the top of the mountain into an enchanting village.

With all the rainy and stormy weather, the thought of the holidays coming is bringing some well-deserved excitement to Vancouver.

With snow-covered peaks, Grouse Mountain creates a magical experience, featuring twinkling lights, a skating pond, light installations, and even real-life reindeer.

Plus, you can meet Santa himself.

Skating on top of a mountain while overlooking the city and ocean sounds pretty incredible.

At night, the lights are stunning and will make you feel like you're in a Hallmark movie.

The event runs until January 3, so you can enjoy it all throughout the holiday season.

The best part is that you can take the gondola up, so no need to hike.

The Peak of Christmas

Price: Varies depending on the date

When: November 25, 2021, to January 3, 2022

Why You Need To Go: You can meet reindeer and feel like you're stepping into a Christmas present.

Website

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

