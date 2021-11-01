Trending Tags

Canyon Lights Is Back & It Has Magically Transformed A Huge Suspension Bridge In Vancouver

Hopefully you're not afraid of heights.

Canyon Lights Is Back & It Has Magically Transformed A Huge Suspension Bridge In Vancouver
@hikeswithkiki | Instagram, @alicexploring | Instagram

The beautiful Canyon Lights Event at Capilano Bridge is back on this year, and it looks like it's going to be gorgeous.

The event takes place throughout the holiday season and literally lights up the forest. The lights are strung up throughout Capilano Suspension Bridge, lighting it aglow and creating a super magical scene during the holidays.

When you walk in, your entire surroundings are illuminated, making it extra special at night.

With lights all around you, you're able to walk above the breathtaking canyon and river.

You can stroll through the forest, and it looks like a picture-perfect fairy tale.

You can also walk even higher up in the air, in the Treetops Adventure, "between the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world," the website says.

The website also said that the Arc de Lumina light tunnel is returning on the Cliffwalk, describing it as the "perfect Instagram moment."

It sounds like the ideal festive night out if you want to get in the spirit and get THAT pic.

Canyon Lights

Price: TBD

When: November 20, 2021 - January 23, 2022

Address: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Rd., North Vancouver

Why You Need To Go: Lights are dripping down all around you, making the already stunning view from the bridge even better.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

