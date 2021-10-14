Trending Tags

A Festive Light Walk Is Coming To Metro Vancouver & It's Giving Us Serious Hallmark Vibes

There's a Gingerbread Lane, light forests, and a magical North Pole Village! 🎄

A Festive Light Walk Is Coming To Metro Vancouver & It's Giving Us Serious Hallmark Vibes
@lumagicasweden | Instagram, @lumagicasweden | Instagram

Lumagica is coming to town! The light extravaganza that has had success all over Europe is coming to Metro Vancouver for the holiday season and it looks super magical.

The website describes the experience like a holiday fairy tale and you'll be able to experience it in Surrey, B.C. between December 3 to December 30 daily from 4 to 10 p.m.

The website says: "Start your journey through the enchanted woodland forest that celebrates nature. There, the majestic stag is the protector of all the little woodland dwellers who turn themselves into light to sparkle and share their special glow."

Along the way, you'll bump into fairies, snow people, reindeer and even Santa Claus himself.

During your journey, you can sip a steaming cup of hot cocoa or mulled wine.

There are also some tasty treats to get you in the spirit and top off the perfect holiday activity.

Lumagica Surrey

Price: $22

Address: 17607 - 17905 62 Ave., Surrey, B.C.

Why You Should Go: Just looking at these photos makes you feel the holiday cheer. Visiting this experience will be like walking right into the North Pole.

Website


This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

