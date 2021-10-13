Trending Tags

The Bear Creek Halloween Train In Vancouver Goes From Cute To Terrifying Real Quick

It gets pretty spooky at night 👻

The Bear Creek Halloween Train In Vancouver Goes From Cute To Terrifying Real Quick
Bear Creek Park Train & Mini Golf | Facebook, Bear Creek Park Train & Mini Golf | Facebook

The Bear Creek Train may be cute during the day, but once night falls, this train ride turns into a terrifying Halloween experience.

It's all pumpkins, sweet treats, and activities for kids during the day — and then dark sets in and things take a turn.

Bear Creek Train opens on October 16 and has a train ride and mini-golfing for kids every day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until October 30.

At 6:30 p.m. though, The Scream Train starts, which is only recommended for children 12 and up. You ride through a creepy forest and run into characters with names like Chainsaw Charlie.

On top of getting super scared, you can make a fun night out of it with their concession stand that sells snacks and hot drinks.

Bear Creek Park Scream Train

Price: $11.50 for daytime trains, $14.70 for evening trains

Address: 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Why You Need To Go: This makes the perfect date night, or spooky night out with friends. It's also a fun and unique option, that's not your average haunted house.


