This Corn Maze Near Vancouver Is So Scary You Have To Sign A Waiver In Case Of Heart Attack
Get ready to scream. Loudly.
Maan Farms, in Abbotsford, B.C., is known widely for its scream-worthy corn maze, and it's back for the season.
The two new Halloween attractions this year are "The Scariest Forest" and "Pitch Black." Both names are enough to send chills through your bones.
The scary forest is full of horrors, all under the light of the moon. You stumble through the trees, surrounded by fog and hope for the best (or the worst?).
Pitch Black leads you into, well, pitch-black darkness. You're relying on smell, touch and hearing to make your way through this nightmare.
They also, of course, have their well-known scary corn maze, which basically is torture. You walk through the maze with tall corn all around you as creepy carnival-themed monsters pop out at you.
Make a wrong turn and you'll hit a dead-end, which gets your heart racing when you're being chased.
As you walk through the haunted attractions, you'll see some seriously scary-looking live actors (with tons of blood on them), crazy special effects, and a whole lot of darkness.
Maan Farms Haunted Attractions
Price: General admission is $50-$90 for the same day, and gives you access to all of these terrifying experiences.
Address: 790 McKenzie Rd., Abbotsford, BC
When: Every Thursday - Sunday until Halloween.
Why You Should Go: If you love to be scared and to feel the adrenaline pumping through your veins, this is a sure way to do it.
In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.