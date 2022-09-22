This Haunted Farm In BC Has A Terrifying New Attraction & It's Inside A 'Decrepit Airbnb'
Enter if you dare!
If you have been looking for something super spine-chilling to do this Halloween season, you might just want to check out this spooky place near Vancouver.
Starting September 24, Maan Farms will be hosting a creepy event that includes a "decrepit Airbnb" with a full-contact haunted experience that's called Homestead.
"Guests will experience an enhanced, highly detailed, and elevated horror attraction with one-of-a-kind immersion that will leave them begging to check out," the farm's website said.
Limited tickets for this experience are currently on sale and Maan Farms says that they are expecting them to sell out quickly.
The farm will also have a brand new hooded haunt experience called The Way Down.
With this event, guests will literally have to put a fabric hood over their heads to venture into the darkness.
"This journey through hell will have guests pushed to their limits, experiencing a unique multidimensional assault on the senses," said the website.
Of course, the iconic corn maze that the farm puts on every year will be there too.
Maan Farms calls their slaughterhouse-themed corn maze "the scariest corn maze in Canada."
The whole experience looks completely terrifying and will get your heart pumping as you attempt to walk through it.
If you can gather some friends to check out one or all of these events, it might just end up giving you some nightmares for awhile.
Maan Farms
Price: $45
Address: 790 McKenzie Rd., Abbotsford, BC