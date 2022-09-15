6 BC Wineries That Are Even Better In The Fall & One Has Pumpkin Spice Waffles
Fall is just around the corner! 🎃
There are so many stunning wineries in B.C. that become even that much more beautiful when the fall season rolls around.
If sipping on a glass of vino and taking in some beautiful autumn scenery is your thing, you'll absolutely fall in love with these spots.
From pumpkin patches to fresh produce and fall-themed treats, these wineries all hit the mark in their own unique ways.
This list of six wineries in B.C. to check out this fall might have you making plans to visit them sooner than you thought.
Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 6179 248 St., Langley Twp, BC
Why You Need To Go: This winery serves up sweet berry-inspired wine flights and pumpkin waffles to go with it. It's basically the ultimate spot to immerse yourself in fall vibes and have some wine while you're at it.
It costs $13.50 for a regular fresh hot waffle and $14.50 for a vegan gluten-friendly waffle.
Maan Farms Market and Estate Winery
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 790 McKenzie Rd., Abbotsford, BC
Why You Need To Go: Not only is this winery an awesome spot to sip on a glass of wine, they have a massive pumpkin patch right next door too.
Many of their wines are made from different types of berries like blackberries, raspberries, blueberries and strawberries. If you enjoy a sweet wine, these will surely please your palate.
Plus, afterwards you can go explore the patch!
Country Vines Winery
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 13060 Steveston Hwy., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: This quaint winery is nestled away on a real working farm called Richmond Country Farms. They have a bunch of different wine flight tasting options including everything from red wine, white wine and rosé options.
Country Vines Winery also has a ton of cozy outdoor seats with fire-pits and you can even add a charcuterie box to enjoy in the picnic area.
Don't forget to hit up the farmers market next door for some fresh produce before heading out.
Covert Farms Family Estate
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 300 Covert Pl., Oliver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This adorable winery is a great place to enjoy wine, good food and have some fun too. They have local charcuterie, artisanal cheese and seasonal farm fresh veggies to be paired with whichever wine you choose.
You can set out on your own self guided adventure of the farm to meet some fluffy cows, test out a giant bouncy trampoline and play some farm games.
Glass House Estate Winery
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 23449 0 Ave., Langley, BC
Why You Need To Go: Glass House Estate Winery is a great place to sit down, relax and have a picnic with some wine in the fall season.
They have a huge menu of all different types of wines to taste test as well as food pairings. The winery even serves up brunch options on Saturdays and Sundays including brunch bowls, pancakes, eggs benedict and more.
Blind Tiger Vineyards
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 11014 Bond Rd., Lake Country, BC
Why You Need To Go: This organic vineyard in Lake Country, B.C. is the perfect place to visit in the fall. They have a huge selection of drinks including unique wine cocktails like their wine slushie and peach cider slush.
They will also have live music featuring local artist right on certain days.
You can keep up with the winery's Live In The Vineyard page for any upcoming musical events.