Here's What Is Open & Closed For The Thanksgiving 2022 Holiday In BC
Know before you go!
If you're planning on making a last-minute turkey run or just looking for things to do on Thanksgiving Day, then you'll want to know what's open and closed before heading out somewhere.
Avoid being disappointed by showing up at a place that is also enjoying the day off and getting surprised by a big closed sign on the front door.
Although some places might be completely closed, there are still quite a few places that will remain open on the day and some will have shortened hours too.
With that said, here are a few key spots to be in the know about on Monday, October 10.
Malls
CF Pacific Centre: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City Square: Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Aberdeen Centre: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Entertainment
Cineplex Theatres: Open regular hours
Science World: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vancouver Aquarium: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Grocery Stores
Whole Foods (Cambie): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Save-On-Foods: Open regular hours
Loblaws: Open regular hours
Walmart: Open regular hours
Liquor Stores
BC Liquor Broadway & Maple: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BC Liquor 8th & Cambie: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BC Liquor 28th & Main: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Government Services
Banks: Closed
Canada Post: Closed
City Hall: Closed