I Grew Up In Vancouver & Here Are The 7 Of The Best Fall Activities To Do In The City
Don't skip these! 🍂
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Fall is definitely one of my favourite seasons and there are so many fun activities and things to do in the Vancouver area during that time.
When the leaves hit the ground, all the pumpkin patches come to life and well-known spots start getting seasonal makeovers, you'll want to know the best places to go.
Whether you are from Vancouver or not, here are a few festive things to check out in the city, and really immerse yourself in the autumn season.
Explore Queen Elizabeth Park and watch the leaves change colours
This is a stunning spot to watch the trees turn into an array of red, orange, yellow and gold. I always end up taking my dog here, especially in the autumn.
There are so many different pathways to explore and unwind while looking at some breathtaking natural scenery.
Hit up the PNE and pretend to be at Oktoberfest
The Harvest Haus festival is a tasty way to feel like you have been transported to Germany in the fall. This year is the seventh annual festival and it will be held at the PNE on September 30 and October 1.
You can expect to taste some traditional German eats as well as some contemporary takes on the Bavarian classics. Including, pretzels, roast chicken and of course, beer!
Visit Richmond Country Farms
This is one of my all-time favourite pumpkin patches to hit up during the fall season. They have rows and rows of pumpkin big and large to choose from, as well as, a wagon hay ride that'll take you there.
It's one spot that always gets me into the fall spirit and I have high hopes that it would do the same for you too.
Richmond Country Farms pumpkin patch is open from October 1 until 31 and tickets cost $15-$18 per person.
Have some seasonal wine from Country Vines Winery
This is the cutest little winery you'll ever see and it's actually located on the same property as the Richmond Country Farms pumpkin patch.
After a long day of picking pumpkins, head over for a glass of seasonal wine from Country Vines Winery.
I always opt for the mixed wine flight option, to try them all!
Grab a pumpkin spice latte from The Mighty Oak
The Mighty Oak makes a mighty latte.
They use their very own pumpkin spice recipe to make these delicious fall lattes and yes, it's basic, but also so good.
The cafe is also tucked away in an actual home right in the middle of a residential area in Vancouver. It's a great place to walk to and an even better excuse to get out on those gloomy fall days.
Check out VanDusen Harvest Days
The VanDusen Harvest Days are happening throughout October and it's a great way to get into the fall spirit. You can walk through tons of stunning trees and plants while checking out some of the seasonal photo areas.
Tickets cost $8.60 per person.
Have a beer baked pretzel from Barnside Brewing Co.
This small brewery on a real farm is serving up its very own Oktoberfest menu. The menu features a fresh beer-baked pretzel with house-made cream cheese and farm-fresh radishes.
I love to pair it with a beer flight and make sure not to skip the honeycomb pale ale!