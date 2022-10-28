This $5M 'Hollywood-Level Haunted House' In BC Looks Terrifying (PHOTOS)
Enter if you dare! 👻
Spooky season is upon us, and this haunted house in B.C. is taking things to the next level, with $5 million worth of scares.
The Vancouver Horror Nights currently has this "Hollywood-level attraction" running right inside the Coquitlam Centre mall and you can visit it from now until November 5, according to the press release.
It's called the "Scream Park" which features eight different immersive experiences, and it costed a substantial amount of money to make, it added.
Plus, the massive 100,000-square-foot park also took over a year to design and six months to build.
Within the park, there are two creepy haunted house attractions, multiple frightening escape rooms, and even a Zombie Bar & Café, to refuel at.
The main attraction is called "The House of Fear" and its storyline revolves entirely around a "family who has lived in this massive ancestral home for more than 3 centuries," the press release said.
The House of Fear took over nearly half of the old Sears floor area, that used to be.
Guests will get to go through different spine-chilling sets featuring live actors, special effects, and animatronics.
The Scare Park also has a few other attractions to visit like the "Sacrifice: Sensory Deprivation Experience," different "Wesgrave Asylum Escape Rooms" and a "Jigsaw's Revenge Escape Experience."
Tickets to get into each of these attractions are all sold separately and here's how much they cost:
- The Sacrifice Sensory Deprivation Experience: $25
- The House of Fear: $30
- Wesgrave Asylum Escape Rooms: $25
- Jigsaw's Revenge Escape Game: $12.99
If you don't happen to have plans yet for this upcoming Halloween, visiting these spooky haunted attractions would be the perfect way to celebrate.
Vancouver Horror Nights
Price: $12.99 - $30
Address: 2929 Coquitlam Centre Unit 2201, Barnet Highway., Coquitlam, BC